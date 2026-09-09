Higher ES9 trims carry delivery waits of about 12 to 13 weeks, while three-quarters of buyers come from outside Nio’s existing customer base.

A Nio Capital-managed fund agreed to buy a 19.5% stake in supplier Guangzhou Jinzhong Auto Parts for about 586 million yuan ($86 million).

The fund will pay 24.73 yuan per share, a 20% discount to Jinzhong’s Sept.2 close, and become its second-largest shareholder.

Nio registered 6,474 ES9 SUVs in China during August, up 2.6% from July and ending the model’s first monthly decline.

Shares of Nio, Inc. (NIO) rose 1% in Hong Kong on Wednesday after a Nio Capital-managed fund agreed to acquire 19.5% of auto-parts supplier Guangzhou Jinzhong Auto Parts for about 586 million yuan ($86 million), while registrations of the EV maker’s flagship ES9 SUV rebounded in August.

U.S.-listed NIO shares closed 0.3% lower on Tuesday, marking their seventh decline in nine sessions.

Nio Capital Makes $86M Supplier Investment

Hangzhou Weizhi Equity Investment Fund will buy 23.686 million Jinzhong shares for 24.73 yuan each, equal to 80% of the supplier’s Sept.2 closing price and the minimum permitted under the agreement. Nio CEO William Li is one of Nio Capital’s managing partners, according to EV.com.

The fund will become Jinzhong’s second-largest shareholder, while current controlling shareholder Xin Hongping will retain control. The buyer will also have the right to nominate two directors to the reconstituted eight-member board.

The sellers guaranteed that Jinzhong’s cumulative net profit from 2027 through 2029 will reach at least 150 million yuan, or about 50 million yuan annually. Compensation will apply if the total falls below 80% of that commitment. They also agreed to provide Jinzhong with at least 256 million yuan, or 44% of the proceeds, through revolving, interest-free shareholder loans.

The pledge follows deteriorating results at the supplier, which makes wheel covers, badges and interior and exterior trim for Nio and other automakers. The investment is part of Nio Capital’s strategy of backing companies connected to the automaker’s supply chain, including providers of batteries, driving chips, lidar, power electronics, seats and suspension tech.

Nio ES9 Registrations Rise In August

Meanwhile, Nio registered 6,474 ES9 SUVs in China in August, up 2.6% from July and ending the model’s first monthly decline. Five additional vehicles were exported. Domestic ES9 registrations have reached 24,488 since deliveries began on May 28. The model accounted for 30.6% of Nio-brand deliveries in August, while the ES9 and ES8 together contributed 82.5%.

ES9 Buyers Face 12-Week Delivery Wait

Buyers of the ES9’s higher trims face delivery waits of about 12 to 13 weeks, down from 16 to 17 weeks in June. Li said some customers could wait “three months or nearly four months.”

“Around three quarters of the ES9 users are actually from non-existing Nio users, from users outside of the Nio user community,” he added. August registrations remained below the 7,900-unit monthly pace needed to reach Deutsche Bank’s 56,000-unit 2026 forecast. However, they continued to exceed Bank of China International’s estimate that demand would settle at 3,000 to 4,000 units a month after the initial backlog cleared.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About NIO?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for NIO slipped to ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish’ levels a day ago amid a 198% jump in 24-hour message volumes.

NIO sentiment and message volume as of September 9 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “$NIO China has already won the EV race in my opinion. They are the lowest cost producer, and their technological innovation is superior to its Western competitors.. I know that may hurt some folks pride but yes that includes TSLA in my humble opinion.”

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Another user said, “$NIO Bears are in full control, no challenge, bulls have simply capitulated.”

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U.S.-listed shares of NIO have declined 39% over the past year.

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