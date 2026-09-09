Cathie Wood’s ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX) bought 2,341 RKLB shares on Tuesday worth about $154,000.

The latest purchase followed ARK’s acquisition of 705,102 RKLB shares worth $44.4 million across three ETFs over two days earlier this month.

Rocket Lab unveiled IMM Apex, a germanium-free space solar cell offering 31.5% beginning-of-life efficiency and 40% lower mass.

Rocket Lab completed its 94th Electron mission last week and has 16 more Synspective launches booked through 2030.

Rocket Lab (RKLB) shares rose 4% overnight heading into Wednesday after Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management added to its position, while the space company launched a lighter, germanium-free solar cell designed to reduce exposure to critical-mineral shortages.

RKLB stock jumped 3% on Tuesday and added another 2% in the after-hours session.

Cathie Wood’s ARK Buys More RKLB Shares

The ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX) bought 2,341 RKLB shares on Tuesday worth about $154,000. The purchase follows heavier buying earlier this month. ARK acquired 705,102 Rocket Lab shares over two days, worth about $44.4 million, across the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) and ARKX.

Rocket Lab Unveils Germanium-Free Solar Cell

Rocket Lab’s new IMM Apex space solar cell offers 31.5% beginning-of-life conversion efficiency and 40% lower mass, providing what the company called best-in-class power per kilogram.

Unlike conventional multi-junction cells, IMM Apex eliminates germanium substrates, reducing exposure to rising costs and supply constraints. It is also a mechanical and electrical drop-in replacement for legacy cells, allowing customers to adopt it without significant retooling.

“With IMM Apex, customers gain access to a high-efficiency, lightweight, germanium-free product that combines proven reliability with faster production times,” Rocket Lab USA President Brad Clevenger said. “IMM Apex is designed to more cost-effectively power the most ambitious missions without compromising performance,” he added.

Rocket Lab said the cell is available immediately, with manufacturing capacity in the multi-100-kilowatt range. The underlying tech powered NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter and has operated in orbit for more than a decade. Rocket Lab’s solar products currently power more than 1,100 satellites and have supported the James Webb Space Telescope and NASA’s Artemis missions.

Rocket Lab Advances Launch And Defense Programs

Last week, Rocket Lab completed its 94th Electron mission and 15th launch of 2026, deploying a StriX Earth-imaging satellite for Synspective. It was Rocket Lab’s 11th dedicated mission for the Japanese radar-imaging company, with a 100% success rate across those flights. Another 16 Synspective missions are booked through 2030.

Rocket Lab also passed the preliminary design review for 18 satellites it is building for the U.S. Space Development Agency’s Tracking Layer Tranche 3 constellation, calling the milestone a “big step forward” toward delivering missile-warning and defense capabilities for the U.S. and its allies.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About RKLB?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for RKLB slipped to ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ levels a week ago amid a 369% jump in 24-hour message volumes.

RKLB sentiment and message volume as of September 9 | Source: Stocktwits

One bullish user said, “$RKLB bought 500 shares of this back in 2024 when it was at $9 and sold in the $20’s and I regretted it. I repurchased 1k shares last week at $59 and ain’t selling till we are at $150”

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Another user said, “$RKLB $SPCX waiting for a pump in this sector. Feels soon, definitely before the end of this month”

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RKLB stock has risen 38% over the past year.

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