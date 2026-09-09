Chanos questions whether GPU renters can sustain attractive returns as Nvidia argues its chips retain economic value.

Chanos challenges Nvidia’s “rentable” compute thesis and asks why the company isn’t charging more for scarce GPUs.

Nvidia is increasingly pitching its chips as productive infrastructure rather than hardware that simply depreciates.

The debate highlights growing scrutiny of who ultimately captures the economics of the AI infrastructure boom.

Nvidia Corp.’s bullish AI narrative is increasingly being tested by market stalwarts.

Legendary short seller Jim Chanos quizzed Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in a social media post after Huang described Nvidia’s compute as “fungible, durable and highly rentable” and a “productive, revenue-generating asset.”

Chanos, the founder of Kynikos Associates, who is known for predicting Enron’s collapse, responded: “Then why not rent them out yourself? Or simply keep raising prices?” He later clarified that his skepticism was not directed at Nvidia selling its GPUs, but rather at companies buying Nvidia hardware specifically to rent it out.

NVDA shares dipped 2% on Tuesday amid a market-wide selloff. They were up 0.1% in the overnight session.

The Nvidia AI Chips Debate

The exchange touches on a growing debate about the economics of AI infrastructure. Nvidia has increasingly positioned its GPUs not merely as semiconductors that depreciate over time, but as productive infrastructure that can generate revenue for years.

The company has even partnered with major financial firms to create financing platforms around AI compute, describing compute as an “investable asset.”

Huang reshared an X user’s post claiming that rental prices for three-year-old H100 GPUs increased 22% over one month to $3.28 an hour, defying the traditional assumption that aging hardware should steadily lose economic value.

But Chanos is questioning who captures that economic value. If Nvidia’s chips remain scarce, highly utilized and capable of producing attractive rental returns, third-party GPU clouds and so-called neoclouds could potentially capture some of the economics Nvidia leaves on the table by simply selling the hardware upfront.

One commenter on X argued that Nvidia is already effectively “renting out” GPUs through investments, lease arrangements and financing backstops. Chanos pushed back, saying he is skeptical of companies buying Nvidia GPUs to rent them out — “not the company selling them (who should be charging more).”

Retail View On NVDA

For Nvidia bulls, the exchange reinforces the idea that its chips have become scarce, productive assets. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for NVDA remained ‘bearish,’ unchanged since last week.

“$NVDA big guys playing with retailers’ sentiment to get their shares cheap. Then, it will rally causing FOMO on those that sold it. Simply, don’t sell,” said a trader.

Year to date, NVDA stock is up over 21%.

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