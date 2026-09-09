Meta’s latest AI push gets early backing from tech leaders, but investors remain divided over its impact on the stock.

Shopify CEO Tobi Lütke and Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan add to the positive early reaction from AI and tech executives.

Muse can execute tasks across email, calendars, travel, shopping and payments

Meta shares remain under pressure as investors question the payoff from soaring AI spending.

Meta Platforms Inc.’s new personal AI agent Muse drew praise from Shopify CEO Tobi Lütke and Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan following its launch, as Meta AI chief Alexandr Wang highlighted the tool’s ability to connect with a wide range of apps and autonomously carry out tasks on users’ behalf.

Lütke, who has been an active proponent of AI agents, said Muse “looks very strong” in a post on X, while Tan also praised Meta’s underlying Muse technology after previously testing the model. Their comments add to a wave of positive reactions from technology executives and AI builders following Meta’s rollout.

Muse is designed to go beyond conventional chatbots by understanding a user’s goals and actually completing tasks across applications, according to Meta’s pitch.

Meta Muse AI: Wide Integrations

The social media giant said the agent can use a browser, operate continuously and connect to users’ existing services, allowing it to handle tasks such as sending emails, organizing calendars, planning trips, shopping and making payments.

“You can connect Muse to Gmail, Google calendar, Outlook, Plaid, Opentable, Google Docs, Spotify, Function Health, Withings, Tailscale, Peloton, and more,” Meta’s chief AI officer Alexandr Wang said in an X post.

The agent also has access to Meta-specific services, including Instagram, direct messages, Threads, Facebook, Marketplace, and Messenger, he said.

Wang said Muse follows a “principle of least privilege,” allowing users to decide which connectors are enabled and whether the agent can read or modify information. Users can also disconnect connectors at any time.

Meta is positioning Muse – launched through a dedicated app and in WhatsApp – as a major step toward its broader vision of personal AI, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg saying the company wants the technology to eventually deliver “personal superintelligence” to users.

META Stock Move, Retail View

META shares rose 0.7% in overnight trading after closing 0.5% lower in Tuesday’s session. The stock has struggled in 2026, down roughly 7% year to date as investors have grown increasingly concerned about the scale and payoff of the company’s AI spending.

Meta raised its 2026 capital-expenditure outlook to $125 billion-$145 billion in July, while regulatory overhang, including Meta’s up to $18 billion settlement related to allegations over child safety on its platforms, also added to the pressure on shares.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for META dipped over the past week and was ‘bearish’ as of Wednesday.

Traders debated the impact of the Muse AI agent, with polarized reactions on whether this innovation justifies the company's massive AI spending.

“$META this muse news is huge actually, vertically integrated, private, free up to 100m tokens a week which is pretty decent honestly . Encrypted huge. Solid news in my opinion,” a trader said.

Another said, “seems like people were hoping for Ai robot baby Jesus instead of a coding tool,” referring to the underwhelming stock reaction.

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