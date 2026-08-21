In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company revealed that COO Liam Daniel Wilson purchased 30,769 shares of KEEL at a weighted average price of $3.25 per share, worth a total of about $107,691.

This follows a purchase earlier this week, when Wilson bought 26,472 shares at a weighted average price of $3.78.

KEEL shares are on track for a fourth consecutive week of declines after the company posted disappointing Q2 results earlier this month.

However, in its earnings call, KEEL management reiterated confidence in ongoing lease negotiations across its three priority sites in Washington and Pennsylvania.

Shares of Keel Infrastructure Corp. (KEEL) edged about 0.30% higher in the overnight session late Thursday after the company’s Chief Operating Officer reported a fresh stock purchase.

Retail investors cheered the move, with sentiment in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

COO’s Latest Purchase Tops $100K

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company revealed that COO Liam Daniel Wilson purchased 30,769 shares of KEEL at a weighted average price of $3.25 per share, worth a total of about $107,691.

This follows a purchase earlier this week, when Wilson bought 26,472 shares at a weighted average price of $3.78.

Following the latest purchase, Wilson now owns 100,978 KEEL shares, according to the latest filing.

How Has KEEL Stock Performed Recently?

KEEL shares are on track for a fourth consecutive week of declines after the company posted disappointing second-quarter (Q2) results earlier this month.

The company posted a 50% year-over-year decline in revenues to $30.4 million and a widened net loss of $65 million. The company attributed the decline in revenue to a fall in average Bitcoin price and the shuttering of the Moses Lake cryptocurrency mining operations in the U.S. in April.

Shares have also been falling amid growing investor concerns over high cash burn and execution risks following its pivot away from Bitcoin mining into AI data center infrastructure.

KEEL Sees Strong Leasing Demand

In its earnings call, KEEL management reiterated confidence in ongoing lease negotiations across its three priority sites in Washington and Pennsylvania, citing multiple prospective tenants, including hyperscalers, AI companies, GPU cloud providers and large enterprises.

CEO Ben Gagnon said scarce near-term power and the sites’ capacity have strengthened KEEL’s negotiating position. Management is prioritizing long-term economics over quickly announcing leases, noting that differences between deals could be worth hundreds of millions of dollars over 15 years.

KEEL expects greater permitting visibility as approvals advance and highlighted $819 million in liquidity, along with uncommitted 2027 capacity across PJM and Washington.

KEEL Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around KEEL stock is headed toward a three-month high.

Investors are actively discussing the latest share purchases, noting that it is a positive catalyst for the stock.

One bullish user said, “$KEEL insiders are buying. That's all I need to know.....”

Another user said, “$KEEL another insider buy today. Actions speak louder than words.”

A third user said, “Ben could very well wait a bit longer at Moses Lake for contract- but with permits ready to proceed-NTP shouldn’t be more than a couple of days- time is money in construction- and all of that prep stuff should have been progressing parallel to permitting.”

KEEL stock is up nearly 30% so far in 2026.

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