Chip and AI-linked stocks gained in sympathy after Nvidia’s Q2 report.

Intel shares rose 3% in premarket trading, while Broadcom and Advanced Micro Devices stocks gained about 1.8% each and SK Hynix gained 4%.

Nvidia’s second-quarter revenue more than doubled to $96.2 billion.

Retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ for INTC and AVOG and ‘bearish’ for AMD on Thursday.

Major chip and AI-linked stocks gained on Thursday, buoyed by Nvidia’s upbeat results, which signaled that chip demand — and the broader AI expansion — remain robust.

Intel shares rose 3% in premarket trading, while Broadcom and Advanced Micro Devices stocks gained about 1.8% each and SK Hynix gained 4%. Marvell and Nebius shares gained 5% and 7%, respectively. The iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) rose 3%.

Recent Catalysts

Earlier this week, Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi disclosed stakes in Intel and Bloom Energy, triggering a bullish view in the two stocks.

Pelosi acquired 10,000 common shares of Intel last month, valued between $500,000 and $1 million, and call options with a reported value between $250,000 and $500,000.

Meanwhile, Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management loaded up on Broadcom shares and further trimmed its holdings in AMD on Wednesday.

Next Catalyst: Broadcom Results

Broadcom is scheduled to report its third-quarter results on Sept. 2. Analysts expect the company to post revenue of $29.43 billion, up 84.5% compared to $15.95 billion reported in the previous comparable quarter. Earnings per share (EPS) is expected to come in at $3.24, up from $1.69 posted in Q3 2025.

Retail View On Chip Stocks

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ for INTC and AVGO and ‘bearish’ for AMD. “$INTC wow futures green, kospi up, treasury yields coming down, oil coming down, may be looking good tomorrow,” said a trader.

“$AVGO Broadcom is ridiculously cheap at fwd PE of 22 only, historically it's always been double that for this hyper growth company, load up while you can, this will be over 450$ after killer earnings on 2nd Sept,” said another trader.

Nvidia’s Q2 Recap

Nvidia’s second-quarter revenue more than doubled to $96.2 billion, while adjusted net income came in at $2.22 per share.

Both metrics topped Wall Street expectations of $92.1 billion in revenue and $2.09 per share in adjusted earnings.

Nvidia’s flagship data center division drove most of the growth, contributing $89 billion versus average estimates of $85.8 billion. Hyperscalers such as Google and Amazon remained the primary drivers of the company's data center sales.

For the current quarter (Q3), Nvidia expects revenue of $108 billion, plus or minus 2%, ahead of the average analyst projection of $103.9 billion. Adjusted gross margins are forecasted to hold near 74%.

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