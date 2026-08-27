High short interest in Wendy’s is fueling retail speculation about a potential short squeeze.

Wendy’s short interest has risen to about 30.8%, near record highs.

Retail traders reason the stock could see a short squeeze regardless of Trian’s takeover plans.

Nelson Peltz and Trian own more than 24% of Wendy’s, making them the largest shareholder.

Wendy's Co (WEN) shares plunged 13% premarket on Thursday after a report suggested Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management has shelved take-private plans, citing valuation and performance concerns. But with short interest above 30%, retail traders argue that the sell-off itself, not a buyout, could be the real catalyst for a short squeeze.

Short Interest In Wendy’s Grows

The stock's short interest has grown steadily since early 2024 and now sits near 30.8%, per Koyfin data, among the highest levels the company has seen. That backdrop is fueling a retail narrative that a squeeze is coming regardless of what Trian decides to do.

Nelson Peltz and Trian Partners hold a combined stake of more than 24% in Wendy's, making them the company's largest shareholder, with Peltz personally owning around 16% and Trian holding roughly 7.9%. By pulling back from a takeover offer, the firm may be giving new CEO Bob Wright room to execute a turnaround plan for declining sales that cost Wendy's the No. 2 spot among big burger chains, a title Burger King reclaimed after revamping its Whopper and refreshing its restaurants.

Earlier this month, Wendy's reported a 6.5% drop in global systemwide sales, lower net income, higher costs and a decline in earnings per share, with CEO Bob Wright saying the company was "clearly not performing at its potential." Wright acknowledged Wendy's had compromised on quality to cut costs and unveiled a five-point plan to fix it.

On August 12, it was reported that Trian was exploring a takeover of the burger chain alongside BlueFive Capital and Wendy's franchisee Flynn Group, causing the stock to shoot up 14.7%. In a single day. Wendy's stock traded over 13% lower in Thursday’s premarket.

What WEN Retail Traders Are Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory. The stock saw a 486% jump in message volume over the past week with a 2.8% gain in watchers.

A user said, “They covered 7.8 million shares from August 1-August 15. They released the news from “sources” to try to cover the other 51 million shares last night. PURE MANIPULATION. Don’t let them cover, let them cover for higher and we will get the mother of all short squeezes. It’s a very simple concept actually, and then they will be begging for a buyout offer but won’t be able to catch it on time since it would go to $15+”

Another user said, “He Paused the takeover… Didn’t back out, that’s why Trian won’t comment… He doesn’t like where the price is, he figured after that horrible ER, the stock would fall, he would be able to offer $9-$10 and the board would jump on it… Lmaooo, the stock did the opposite because of 40% short interest… So he wants it cheaper…”

Another user said, “So this easy ticker can’t be squeezed? This has all the attributes of a good / profitable meme stock that retail can land safely on the moon. Shame on all retail traders for letting P**** Peltz push you around.”

WEN stock has gained over 8% year-to-date.

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