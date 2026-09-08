Bloom Energy is set to join the S&P 500 before trading begins on September 21.

Clear Street raised BE’s price target to $330 from $290, and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating, according to The Fly.

The firm expects the S&P 500 addition to attract more institutional investors, including mutual funds and passive exchange-traded funds that track the index.

UBS called BE’s S&P 500 inclusion a ‘significant positive catalyst.’

Bloom Energy (BE) shares were in focus Tuesday after S&P Dow Jones Indices said the fuel-cell power company will join the S&P 500.

According to Wall Street, this could open the door to a new wave of passive buying. Bloom will enter the index, along with Illumina (ILMN) and Everpure (P), before trading begins on September 21. The changes, part of S&P’s quarterly rebalancing, are meant to ensure that each index better reflects its market-capitalization range.

At the time of writing, BE stock gained around 9% and is on track to post its fifth straight session of gains.

Wall Street Sees More Passive Buying

Clear Street raised its price target on Bloom to $330 from $290 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating, according to The Fly. The new target represents roughly 20% upside.

The firm expects the S&P 500 addition to attract more institutional investors, including mutual funds and passive exchange-traded funds that track the index. Clear Street also pointed to Bloom’s strong order momentum.

UBS analyst Manav Gupta also raised the stock’s target to $325 from $300 while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating. Gupta called the inclusion a “significant positive catalyst,” noting that S&P 500 additions have historically driven meaningful increases in passive ownership.

BE has a 12-month consensus price target of $276.05. Fifteen of the 29 analysts covering the stock have a ‘Buy’ rating, 12 have a ‘Hold’ rating, and two have rated it ‘Sell,’ according to Koyfin.

BE’s Growing Pipeline

The index addition comes as Bloom builds out its AI data-center power pipeline. In June, Bloom and Brookfield expanded their AI infrastructure partnership from $5 billion to $25 billion to finance fuel-cell power projects for AI infrastructure globally.

Bloom also said in August that its AI infrastructure business had grown to nearly two dozen customers representing about 250 megawatts of contracted capacity.

In the second quarter (Q2), Bloom reported a record quarterly revenue, topping $1 billion for the first time. The company also raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to $3.9 billion to $4.2 billion, representing about 100% growth at the midpoint.

Retail Remains Bullish On BE

Retail sentiment surrounding BE on Stocktwits remained ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours, amid a 310% increase in message volumes.

One user expects the stock to encounter resistance at $279 and $290.

View this Stocktwits post

BE shares have surged around 217% so far in 2026.

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