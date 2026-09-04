CEO Vlad Tenev said in a post on X that the company’s Trust Accounts, which launched in August, are already seeing significant interest.

According to Tenev, customers have deposited over $150 million since its launch, with an average account size of about $500,000.

Robinhood Chain now has a recorded $34.6 billion in total DEX trading volume and $1.27 billion in total value locked (TVL) just two months after launch, as per the company.

Meanwhile, American internet entrepreneur and angel investor Jason Calacanis said in a post on X that he has never sold a single HOOD share since his early investment in the company.

Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) were trading in the green in the overnight session late Thursday after closing up more than 16% amid a recent rally.

CEO Vlad Tenev said in a post on X that the company’s Trust Accounts, which launched in August, are already seeing sizeable interest.

Robinhood Trust Accounts Are Exploding

Robinhood trust accounts are brokerage accounts created in the name of a revocable living trust, allowing trustees to manage investments like stocks and options as part of estate planning

As per Tenev, customers have already deposited over $150 million since its launch, with an average account size of about $500,000.

“Robinhood started by serving a generation of first-time investors. Now those customers are building wealth and their financial needs are growing with them,” Tenev said.

“We want to serve them for their entire financial lives,” he added.

Robinhood Chain Is Also Growing

Meanwhile, Robinhood Chain, a permissionless Ethereum Layer-2 blockchain built on Arbitrum technology, is also showing considerable growth in the two months since its launch.

In a post on X, the company said that Robinhood Chain now has a recorded $34.6 billion in total DEX trading volume and $1.27 billion in total value locked (TVL) just two months after launch. It has also recorded 576 million transactions and 12.3 million addresses.

More than 190 stock tokens are live, generating over $3 billion in cumulative DEX volume, while perpetuals trading on Lighter has reached $7.29 billion, the company noted.

“Gratitude to every user and builder behind the numbers. Onward,” Robinhood said.

HOOD Stock Gets Thumbs Up From Angel Investor

The stock is also garnering attention from the investment community. American internet entrepreneur and angel investor Jason Calacanis said in a post on X that he has never sold a single HOOD share since his early investment in the company.

“ I also yolo-ed at $10 into $hood. Have never sold a share from seed to now. My price target is $1,500 by 2036,” he said.

His target implies a growth of about 12.03x the current share price over the next decade.

HOOD Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around HOOD stock jumped from ‘neutral’ to ‘extremely bullish’ at the time of writing. Meanwhile, message volumes have jumped more than 200% in the past 24 hours, according to platform data.

One user said about the company, “I remember when Robinhood was trading in the teens. Not too many expected a jump over $100, but here we are.”

Another user said, “$HOOD call me insane but this is a future fortune50(0).”

HOOD stock is up more than 8% so far in 2026.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<