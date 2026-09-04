NIO, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and McDonald's slipped to annual lows on Thursday amid company-related pressures and Wall Street pessimism around the stocks.

NIO stock closed down 0.3% on Thursday after it posted Q2 results, with earnings falling short of expectations and the third-quarter outlook softer than expected.

RARE stock plunged 44% at close after its Phase 3 ASPIRE Angelman study missed both the primary and secondary endpoint results.

MCD stock was down 0.51% as weaker second-quarter revenue and slower U.S. customer traffic weighed on the company’s share price.

Shares of NIO Inc. (NIO), Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) and McDonald's Corp. (MCD) plunged to 52-week lows on Thursday amid a series of negative catalysts and price target cuts.

NIO stock closed down 0.3% on Thursday after posting second-quarter (Q2) results that fell short of expectations and a softer third-quarter outlook.

RARE stock plunged 44% at close after its Phase 3 ASPIRE Angelman study missed both the primary and the key secondary endpoint results.

MCD stock was down 0.51% as weaker second-quarter revenue and slower U.S. customer traffic weighed on the company’s share price.

NIO Slips On Weak Outlook

NIO stock declined to a fresh 52-week low of $3.71 on Thursday, closing out three consecutive sessions of declines.

NIO reported a 69.1% year-over-year increase in Q2 2026 revenue to RMB32.14 billion ($4.74 billion), although it missed Wall Street estimates, while posting a surprise diluted profit and its third consecutive quarter of operating profitability. Deliveries rose 49.4% to 107,658 vehicles, while vehicle gross margin improved to 18.5% from 10.3% a year earlier. For Q3, NIO expects revenue of RMB33.29 billion to RMB34.05 billion and deliveries of 108,000 to 111,000 vehicles.

However, Freedom Broker downgraded Nio to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’ with a price target of $4, down from $7. The analyst said that the Chinese EV maker issued Q3 guidance below expectations, which may point to slower growth in the second half.

Bernstein analyst Eunice Lee also lowered the price target on Nio to $5 from $6 and kept a ‘Market’ Perform rating on the shares following quarterly results, noting that the company’s Q2 earnings lagged.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NIO stock was ‘extremely bullish’ at the time of writing. The company's shares are down nearly 25% year-to-date.

Ultragenyx Tanks On ASPIRE Disappointment

RARE stock fell to a fresh annual low of $13.81 on Thursday, posting its steepest decline on record after reporting the failure of a key experimental treatment for Angelman syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that affects the nervous system and physical and mental development in patients.

Morgan Stanley downgraded RARE stock to ‘Equal Weight’ from ‘Overweight’ with a price target of $18, down from $74, after the company announced that its Phase 3 ASPIRE Angelman study missed both the primary endpoint and the key secondary endpoint.

The analyst, who expects the investment debate to shift toward commercial execution, margin expansion, and the company's ability to drive value from its remaining development portfolio, believes it will take time for the pipeline strategy to reset and for potential commercial launch trajectories for recently-approved Genglyco and nearing-approval UX111 to be established.

BofA also downgraded the stock to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’ with a price target of $20, down from $48, following the failure of the Phase 3 ASPIRE study. However, the firm, which removed Angelman value from its model, said that near-term updates "could provide potential upside."

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NIO stock was ‘extremely bullish’ at the time of writing. Shares of the company are down about 37% so far this year.

McDonald’s Continues To Drop On Market Weakness

MCD stock slipped to an annual low of $256.12 on Thursday, putting it on track for a fourth week of declines amid weakness in its consumer market.

McDonald’s reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $3.38, which beat consensus estimates. However, although revenue rose 4% year over year to $7.10 billion, it came in below Wall Street expectations.

Net income increased to $2.36 billion from $2.25 billion a year earlier. However, weaker sales growth and customer traffic weighed on the stock, with U.S. comparable sales up just 0.8% and global comparable sales rising 1.3%. The company also said overlapping promotions and menu changes strained restaurant operations and hurt service times.

Persistent consumer affordability concerns further pressured demand, contributing to the stock’s decline.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NIO stock was ‘bullish’ at the time of writing. The company's shares are down more than 14% in 2026.

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