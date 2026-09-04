The AI software company’s latest consulting tie-up comes as Burry doubles down on his view that Palantir’s valuation and business model face serious risks.

The expanded PwC US adds to Palantir’s consulting tie-ups, which include Deloitte and Accenture.

Michael Burry again raised concerns on Wednesday about Palantir’s accounting practices.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘bearish,’ even as some traders pushed back against Burry’s thesis and questioned his short position.

Palantir Technologies, Inc.’s shares jumped 7.7% on Thursday, its best single-day move in a month, after the company and PwC US announced an expanded partnership to bring Palantir’s AI analytics solutions to the consulting firm’s clients.

The rally came after the stock ended two sessions in the red, and just after noted investor Michael Burry posted yet another bearish thesis on Palantir.

“AI’s greatest opportunity isn’t in isolated use cases — it’s in fundamentally changing how enterprises operate,” Patrick Pugh, Global Alliances & Ecosystem Leader at PwC US, said in a statement announcing the collaboration.

“By bringing together PwC’s business transformation and industry experience with Palantir’s technology, we’re helping clients transform critical operations, make better decisions and deliver measurable results.”

Palantir also has partnerships with Deloitte and Accenture to help their clients scale enterprise AI, modernize operations and ERP systems, improve data analytics and automate workflows.

Palantir: Burry Revives Short Attack

“The Big Short” investor Burry renewed his bearish stance on Palantir on Wednesday, arguing that the AI favorite is more akin to a consulting business than a traditional software company.

He said Palantir’s soaring valuation – now around $440 billion – does not reflect the concerns he previously raised, warning that the company could eventually fall below a $100 billion valuation.

Burry’s latest attack centered on Palantir’s rising receivables, low deferred-revenue ratio compared with SaaS peers, heavy stock-based compensation and tax benefits, and executive spending.

He described Palantir as “a consultant riding a bubble of AI FOMO demand,” warning that even if the AI spending boom lasts for years, “the fall will be just as epic, or more so.”

Burry first disclosed a bearish position in PLTR last November and has repeatedly raised concerns about the company, particularly its lofty valuation.

Retail View On PLTR

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for PLTR dipped over the past month and was ‘bearish’ on Thursday.

“$PLTR Keep taking his advice.. No wonder his subscribers are leaving by the load,” said a trader.

Another wrote: “$PLTR frankly, I don’t think Burry understands anything about PLTR. His constant hit pieces to support his ill-conceived shorting strategy warrant a thorough SEC investigation.”

Year to date, PLTR stock is up a mere 2.7%.

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