Forgent Power Solutions finished June with $3 billion of backlog, up 256% from a year ago.

Q4 bookings hit a record $1.5B, pushing backlog to an all-time high.

Management expects revenue and adjusted EBITDA to increase sequentially through FY27.

Forgent is investing $35 million in Powertrain Solutions manufacturing operation in Tijuana.

Forgent Power Solutions Inc. (FPS) shares surged in Monday’s premarket after the electrical equipment maker reported record fiscal fourth-quarter results and entered fiscal 2027 with its largest backlog ever.

The company finished June with $3 billion of backlog, up 256% from a year earlier, after fourth-quarter (Q4) bookings reached a record $1.5 billion. Its book-to-bill ratio rose to 3.3x, meaning new orders were outpacing quarterly revenue by more than three times.

FPS stock was up 13% in premarket and was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of this writing.

Forgent Orders Are Running Ahead Of Current Sales

Forgent’s Q4 revenue rose 94% year over year to $462 million, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased to $113 million. Both measures came in above the high end of the company’s May guidance. While revenue beat FiscalAI estimates, EBITDA missed expectations.

The company’s earnings per share for the quarter ended June came in at $0.25, beating the FiscalAI consensus estimate.

Forgent supplies customized power equipment for data centers, power grid infrastructure, and other energy-intensive facilities. CEO Gary Niederpruem said orders alone exceeded the company’s revenue for the entire fiscal year, pointing to strong demand for the company’s electrical distribution equipment.

Forgent's FY27 Guidance Points To Another Big Step Up

For FY27, Forgent expects revenue of $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion, implying 76% year-over-year growth at the midpoint from FY26 revenue of $1.42 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is forecast at $575 million to $625 million, representing 86% growth at the midpoint from FY26 adjusted EBITDA of $323 million.

Management expects revenue and adjusted EBITDA to rise sequentially through each quarter of the year.

To support the order pipeline, Forgent is investing another $35 million in its Powertrain Solutions manufacturing operation in Tijuana. The expansion is expected to lift total annual revenue capacity to about $5.8 billion by Q4 FY27. "We expect this investment to increase our Powertrain Solutions capacity by more than 50%," said CEO Niederpruem.

What Retail Investors Think About FPS Stock

Retail sentiment toward FPS jumped to “extremely bullish” amid 'extremely high' message volume.

FPS stock retail sentiment on September 15 as of 7:50 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

So far this year, FPS stock has fallen about 1% and is currently trading more than 55% below its 52-week high of $66, hit in June.

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