Cellectis received a downgrade after pivoting to cardiovascular diseases therapy from a type of cancer therapy

Citizens downgraded Cellectis to ‘Market Perform’ from ‘Outperform’ without a price target.

Cellectis is stopping the development of Lasme-cel and Eti-cel, two allogeneic CAR-T treatments being studied for blood cancers.

The company will continue existing cell-therapy partnerships with AstraZeneca, Allogene Therapeutics, Servier and Iovance Biotherapeutics

Cellectis (CLLS) remained on investors’ radar on Tuesday as the biotech firm received a downgrade from Citizens after it stopped further development of its lead blood-cancer treatments and shifted its focus toward cardiovascular diseases.

Citizens downgraded Cellectis to ‘Market Perform’ from ‘Outperform’ without a price target. The firm said the strategy change pushes the company’s major clinical catalysts out to late 2027 and 2028, and it now views the shares as fairly valued.

CLLS shares were down more than 14% in pre-market trading and are on track to slump to their lowest levels since July 2025. CLLS stock crashed more than 40% in the previous session.

Why Is Cellectis Pivoting?

Cellectis is stopping the development of Lasme-cel and Eti-cel, two allogeneic CAR-T treatments being studied for blood cancers. Allogeneic CAR-T treatments use immune cells from healthy donors that are genetically modified to attack cancer.

The company said improvements in existing cancer treatments have reduced the number of patients reaching later stages of therapy, while growing competition from bispecific antibodies and newer in-vivo CAR-T approaches has made the market less attractive.

Cellectis will instead focus on using its gene-editing technology directly inside a patient’s body, initially targeting cardiovascular risk factors.

No Changes To Existing Partnerships With AZN, ALLO, IOVA

Cellectis said the restructuring should extend its cash runway into the second half of 2028. It will also continue existing cell-therapy partnerships with AstraZeneca (AZN), Allogene Therapeutics, Servier and Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA).

The company’s lead program, HEAL-101, is designed to lower very high levels of triglycerides, a type of fat in the blood that can increase the risk of heart disease and other serious health problems. Early Phase 1 data are expected in the second half of 2027.

Its second program, HEAL-201, is designed to lower lipoprotein cholesterol, or ‘bad’ cholesterol, which can contribute to heart disease. Early Phase 1 results are expected in the first half of 2028.

Retail ‘Extremely Bullish’ Despite Sharp Selloff

Despite the massive sell-off, retail sentiment surrounding CLLS on Stocktwits turned ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours.

CLLS shares have crashed more than 62% so far this year, underperforming partner IOVA’s 267% surge, ALLO’s 31% gains and AZN’s 10% losses.

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