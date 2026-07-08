FuelCell Energy upsized a previously announced common stock offering to $225 million from $200 million earlier.

The offering is expected to close on or about July 9, subject to customary closing conditions, the company said.

FuelCell also said it has granted the offering's underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,607,143 additional shares of its common stock at the public offering price.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around FCEL declined from ‘bullish’ to ‘neutral’ territory over 24 hours as investors expressed concerns over share dilution following the offering.

Shares of FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) tumbled more than 13% in the overnight session on Tuesday after the company upsized a previously announced common stock offering to $225 million.

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The company had previously announced plans to sell $200 million in new common stock. The offering is expected to close on or about July 9, subject to customary closing conditions, the company said.

The upsized offering further fueled dilution concerns among retail investors as chatter around the stock jumped by about 102% in 24 hours.

FCEL: Offering Details

The clean energy company said the public offering of 10,714,286 shares of its common stock would be priced at $21 per share.

FuelCell also said that it has granted underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,607,143 additional shares of its common stock at the public offering price, minus underwriting discounts and commissions.

Citigroup and Barclays have been appointed as joint book-running managers, while Oppenheimer & Co., RBC Capital Markets and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are also acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The company said that it plans to use proceeds from the sale of the shares for capital expenditures that would help with expansion of manufacturing capacity to support growth, working capital needs and for general corporate purposes.

FCEL’s Recent Financing Package

Last month, FuelCell Energy said the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) had approved a $49 million financing package, to be disbursed in two tranches, to support the delivery of five 2.8-megawatt fuel cell units to South Korea's Gyeonggi Green Energy.

The company expects to receive about $22 million in net proceeds from the first tranche, with management saying the non-dilutive financing will support growth initiatives, manufacturing expansion and opportunities in distributed power markets, including AI data centers.

FCEL Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around FCEL declined from ‘bullish’ to ‘neutral’ territory over 24 hours as investors expressed concerns over share dilution following the offering.

“$FCEL another dilution. How many times it diluted retail in the past,” one user said.

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“$FCEL upsizes the offering, i.e., more dilution than initially expected, and at a price of $21/share…when the stock was $36 last week. Pure incompetence. Precisely what happens when management is asleep at the wheel,” another user commented.

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Despite the recent decline, FCEL stock has gained 217.75% so far in 2026.

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