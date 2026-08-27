Canadian Solar expects third-quarter revenue between $1.3 billion and $1.5 billion, well below Wall Street’s $1.77 billion estimate.

Q2 net revenue fell 29% to $1.2 billion, though the result topped analysts’ estimate of $1.14 billion, according to Fiscal.ai.

The company posted a net loss of $1.40 per share, sharply wider than analysts’ expectation of a $0.43 per-share loss.

CEO Colin Parkin said costs due to ramping up its nearly $1 billion solar-cell factory in Indiana will pressure profitability for the rest of the year.

Shares of Canadian Solar (CSIQ) came under pressure in pre-market trading on Thursday after the company reported a wider-than-expected second-quarter loss and issued a soft full-year revenue outlook, due to declines in solar module and project sales.

The weak outlook comes as Canadian Solar navigates costs related to the ramp-up of its U.S. manufacturing footprint. CEO Colin Parkin said costs tied to the Indiana plant will weigh on profitability for the rest of the year.

At the time of writing, CSIQ shares were down nearly 7% and are on track to clock a sixth straight session of declines and an 11th in 12 sessions.

Weak Solar Module Sales Weigh On Revenue

Q2 net revenue fell 29% to $1.2 billion, though the result topped analysts’ estimate of $1.14 billion, according to Fiscal.ai. Solar-module revenue slumped 42% to $589.3 million, while battery-storage revenue edged down to $425.9 million from $432.4 million.

The company posted a net loss of $1.40 per share, sharply wider than the $0.08 loss recorded last year and analysts’ expectation of a $0.43 per-share loss. It also marked Canadian Solar’s third consecutive earnings-per-share miss.

Third-Quarter Outlook Falls Short Of Street Estimates

Canadian Solar expects third-quarter revenue between $1.3 billion and $1.5 billion, well below Wall Street’s $1.77 billion estimate. Gross margin is projected at 13.5% to 15.5%.

The company also expects shipments of 3.5 to 3.8 gigawatts of solar modules and 3.4 to 3.8 gigawatt-hours of battery-storage products in Q3. In contrast, Q2 solar module shipments were 3.1 GW while total battery energy storage shipments were 3.7 GWh.

Indiana Facility Ramp-Up To Impact Profitability

CEO Colin Parkin said costs due to ramping up its nearly $1 billion solar-cell factory in Indiana will pressure profitability for the rest of the year.

“We expect margins in the third quarter to remain stable, as we continue to scale our integrated U.S. solar manufacturing strategy, though ramp-up costs associated with our solar cell facility in Jeffersonville, Indiana, will weigh on profitability for the remainder of the year,” Parkin said.

The manufacturing facility will produce heterojunction (HJT) bifacial N-type cells for solar modules. The facility is expected to ramp production to full capacity for phase one over the next few months, while work on the phase two expansion is expected to begin before the end of the year.

Retail Expects A Short Squeeze To Drive Up Price

Despite the pre-market decline, retail sentiment surrounding CSIQ on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘high’ message volumes.

One user expects the stock to close in positive territory by the end of the day.

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Another user expects a short squeeze to push the stock into the low $20s.

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The stock has crashed more than 45% so far in 2026.

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