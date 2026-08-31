CrowdStrike will showcase new AI-driven security capabilities at its sold-out Las Vegas conference.

Investors will be watching Charlotte AI, AgentWorks, and AI Detection and Response.

The company raised its full-year revenue forecast last week, fueling optimism about enterprise security spending.

Retail sentiment for CRWD was ‘extremely bullish’ on Monday.

CrowdStrike shares are on a roll, and investors would now tune into its flagship conference to assess the durability of that move.

CrowdStrike’s Fal.Con 2026 conference kicks off in Las Vegas on Monday, and investors are looking for evidence that its AI-security push can translate into another leg of growth after strong fiscal second-quarter results sent shares up over 20% on Thursday.

The sold-out event is expected to spotlight AI agents, autonomous security operations, and CrowdStrike’s broader Falcon platform. The company said more than 10,000 attendees from 4,000 organizations and 150-plus sponsors will participate, with AWS, Anthropic, Google Cloud, NVIDIA and OpenAI among the headline partners.

The biggest theme to watch will be agentic security. CEO George Kurtz has increasingly framed CrowdStrike as the “cybersecurity’s infrastructure layer” for the AI era, while the company’s threat research shows attackers are using AI to make sophisticated hacks in shorter times.

Investors will watch for new capabilities around Charlotte AI, AgentWorks, and AI Detection and Response (AIDR). At last year’s event, CrowdStrike introduced its Agentic Security Platform, including Enterprise Graph and Charlotte AI AgentWorks, among other AI capabilities.

It also unveiled security agents and announced major partnerships with Nvidia, AWS, Intel, Meta and Salesforce. The Nvidia tie-up integrated Charlotte AI AgentWorks with Nemotron, while Salesforce brought Falcon Shield and Charlotte AI into its security and Agentforce offerings.

Since then, CrowdStrike has expanded its partnerships with some of those firms, and announced new ones with IBM’s ATOM and Google’s Agent Cloud Ecosystem

SaaS, Cybersecurity Rebound

Software and cybersecurity stocks are also enjoying a broader rebound. Investors appear to have become less worried that AI will simply destroy traditional software demand, while strong earnings are showing that enterprise spending remains resilient and AI is creating new software demand.

Last week, CrowdStrike reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results and increased full-year forecast. Second-quarter revenue rose 26% to $1.47 billion while adjusted profit was $0.31 per share. The company raised ​its ⁠full-year revenue forecast to between $5.991 billion and $6.01 billion, from a previous forecast of between $5.91 billion and $5.96 ⁠billion.

Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Snowflake, among others, also reported strong results this earnings season.

Retail View On CRWD

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for CRWD climbed over the past week and was ‘extremely bullish’ as of Monday.

“$CRWD with AI agents, hacking software became so easy. You no longer need to know about reverse engineering to break into a system. This is creating a huge need for cyber defense which is why I suspect the market is pumping all cyber defense names,” said a trader.

CRWD stock is up 83% year to date, compared to a mere 2% gain in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV), which is broadly seen as a benchmark for software stocks. Investors would also look at the quarterly report from CrowdStrike’s peer Palo Alto Networks on Tuesday for further cues for the cybersecurity trade.

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