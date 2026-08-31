The Synspective “Owl Around The World” mission is now scheduled to launch no earlier than Sept.1.

The flight will deploy another StriX Earth-imaging satellite and mark Electron’s 94th mission and 15th launch of 2026.

COO Frank Klein and General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 41,592 RKLB shares worth about $2.8 million combined.

Rocket Lab has completed 10 dedicated Synspective missions with a 100% success rate, with 17 more booked after its June launch.

Shares of Rocket Lab (RKLB) slipped nearly 1% overnight heading into Monday after the company delayed its next Electron launch due to strong winds, while regulatory filings showed that two senior executives sold a combined $2.8 million worth of stock.

RKLB stock ended lower for a third consecutive week and remained down 1% for the month.

Rocket Lab Delays Electron Launch

The upcoming “Owl Around The World” mission, which will deploy another Earth-imaging satellite for Japan’s Synspective, is now scheduled to launch no earlier than Sept.1 from Rocket Lab’s Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand. “With strong winds forecast over LC-1, we’re moving the launch window for our next Electron mission with Synspective to NET Sept 1,” Rocket Lab said on X.

The mission was previously scheduled to lift off on Monday in the U.S. Rocket Lab’s revised window opens at 7:30 a.m. ET.

“Owl Around The World” will carry another StriX synthetic aperture radar satellite into low-Earth orbit, expanding Synspective’s constellation for capturing detailed images of the planet regardless of weather or daylight conditions. The flight is expected to mark Rocket Lab’s 94th Electron mission and its 15th launch of 2026.

Rocket Lab COO, General Counsel Sell Shares

Separately, filings released on Friday showed that chief operating officer Frank Klein and general counsel Arjun Kampani sold a combined 41,592 Rocket Lab shares on Thursday. Klein sold 35,558 shares for about $2.37 million at weighted-average prices ranging from $66.25 to $67.54. He retained 925,737 shares after the transactions.

Kampani sold 6,034 shares for $402,186 at weighted-average prices ranging from $66.50 to $67.16, leaving him with 250,917 shares.

Both sets of transactions occurred automatically under Rule 10b5-1 trading plans adopted on Sept.19, 2025, meaning the sales were scheduled in advance rather than initiated in response to current market conditions.

Rocket Lab’s Earth-Imaging Backlog Grows

The upcoming mission will extend one of Rocket Lab’s longest-running commercial launch partnerships. In June, Electron successfully completed its 10th dedicated mission for Synspective, maintaining a 100% success rate across the companies’ launches. That flight, called “The Mountain God Guards,” deployed the 10th operational satellite in Synspective’s StriX constellation to a 552-kilometer orbit.

Rocket Lab also designed a specially configured Electron fairing to accommodate the dimensions of Synspective’s spacecraft. After the June flight, Rocket Lab said 17 additional dedicated missions were booked to help Synspective complete its constellation by the end of the decade.

The weather delay also comes after Rocket Lab’s successful 93rd Electron mission earlier this month for the Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space, or iQPS. “The Lightning God Defends” mission placed another QPS-SAR Earth-imaging satellite into a 575-kilometer low-Earth orbit. It marked Rocket Lab’s 14th launch of the year and its ninth successful deployment for iQPS. Nine more dedicated Electron launches remain booked for iQPS through 2030.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About RKLB?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for RKLB improved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ levels a week ago amid a 112% jump in 24-hour message volumes.

RKLB sentiment and message volume as of August 31 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “$RKLB will be selling asts for more rklb here…. I think i’d be able to sleep at night better|

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Another user said, “$RKLB Insiders are dumping their shares fast (Rats jumping ship), they know the gig is up and RKLB is cooked. Heading to the teens before the summer is over.”

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RKLB stock has risen 34% over the past month.

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