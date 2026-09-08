Michael Burry touts Birkenstock’s decades-long quality amid a 5.2% position.

Michael Burry says he has been a loyal Birkenstock customer since 1987, praising the shoes’ lasting quality.

He also owns a 5.2% stake and has called Birkenstock his favorite shoe since high school.

Birkenstock’s Q3 revenue increased 13% year-on-year to €720 million.

"The Big Short" investor Michael Burry is giving Birkenstock Holding plc (BIRK) fans another reason to stand by the German footwear brand, praising its long-term quality and suggesting the shoes may offer benefits beyond simple comfort.

Birkenstock stock edged 0.8% higher overnight, heading into Tuesday.

Michael Burry’s Four-Decade Birkenstock Loyalty

In his latest Substack activity, Burry said he has been wearing and purchasing Birkenstocks for roughly four decades, dating his loyalty back to 1987.

“Birkenstocks are good for just about anything. Proud Birkie since ‘87.” He also added a picture of him in the sandals.

Also in a X post, Burry said he has purchased the shoes for four decades without noticing any drop in quality, and argued that broader adoption could benefit not just feet but knees and hips as well.

“I have been buying them for 40 years and I have not noticed any change in quality. If everyone wore them, not only feet buy knees and hips would be so much healthier.”

Burry's latest comments build on an Aug. 21 Substack post in which he disclosed he had increased his stake in Birkenstock to a 5.2% position as shares fell into the $35 range. “Birkenstock has been my favorite shoe since high school, and there is no shoe like it.”

Reminiscing about his days at UCLA, burry said he worked in an organic chemistry lab attempting to synthesize a component of the cancer drug Taxol. Reactive lab dust, he wrote, wore away at the cork soles of his Birkenstock sandals, “I flipped and flopped around UCLA for months in those cork-eaten Birks. Nothing like them.”

Birkenstock is known for its distinctive designs and comfortable, supportive shoes. Its popularity has grown beyond sandals, turning the brand into a well-known lifestyle name.

Analysts Raise Birkenstock’s Price Targets

Last month, Telsey Advisory Group raised its price target on Birkenstock to $50 from $45, maintaining an ‘Outperform’ rating and pointing to continued brand momentum and room for the company to gain shelf space with retail partners.

Bernstein followed with a price target increase to $55 from $50, keeping a ‘Market Perform’ rating after the company's fiscal third-quarter (Q3) results, noting it had grown more constructive on the stock even as it awaits further confirmation of brand strength before endorsing higher valuations.

Birkenstock reported Q3 fiscal 2026 revenue of €720 million ($836.19 million), up 13% year-on-year, with growth across all regions and both direct-to-consumer and B2B channels.

The company raised its full-year revenue growth outlook to 15% in constant currency and expects reported revenue at the high end of €2.3 billion to €2.35 billion. It also lifted its Adjusted EBITDA forecast to at least €710 million, implying a 30.2%-30.5% margin.

BIRK Stock: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘neutral’ territory.

BIRK stock has declined nearly 17% year-to-date.

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