Huang highlighted Nvidia GPUs’ income-generating value as AI infrastructure spending accelerates.

Huang called Nvidia compute a “productive, revenue-generating asset” as H100 rental prices climb.

OpenAI’s GPT-6 Astra was trained on more than 100,000 Nvidia Grace Blackwell GPUs, according to Huang.

Nvidia shares are up 23.7% year to date, trailing the 73% gain in the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX).

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is doubling down on the investment case for the company’s AI chips, calling its compute infrastructure a “productive, revenue-generating asset” as demand for Nvidia GPUs continues to underpin the AI boom.

“NVIDIA compute is fungible, durable and highly rentable. It is a productive, revenue-generating asset,” Huang said in a post on X, responding to a user who highlighted the surprising strength of the rental market for Nvidia’s three-year-old H100 GPUs.

The user said H100 rental prices had risen 22% over the past month to $3.28 an hour, arguing that traditional depreciation schedules would assume a chip that old should be losing value rather than becoming more expensive.

NVDA shares rose 1% in overnight trading heading into Tuesday, extending a three-session winning streak that has lifted the stock more than 6.5%. The rally marks a sharp upswing for a stock that has largely traded sideways this year.

Huang’s response offers a glimpse into how Nvidia views the economics of its chips: not simply as hardware that depreciates over time, but as income-producing infrastructure that can retain or even increase its economic value.

Huang Highlights Scale Of OpenAI’s Nvidia Deployment

The Nvidia CEO made a similar bullish case for the company’s latest-generation systems in a separate post earlier, highlighting the scale of computing used to train OpenAI’s latest model.

“GPT-6 Astra, trained on ~100K+ NVIDIA Grace Blackwell NVLink72,” Huang wrote on X, adding that the industry had gone “from ChatGPT to o1 to Astra in 4 years,” Huang wrote. “AGI has arrived. Congratulations @OpenAI team. 400K GPUs coming online next,” he added.

The comments underscore the massive amount of Nvidia hardware being deployed as AI companies race to train and run increasingly capable models.

Nvidia’s Hugging Face Acquisition

Last week, Nvidia agreed to buy Hugging Face for $12.9 billion, taking control of one of the most important platforms in open AI. Hugging Face has more than 18 million AI builders and hosts about 3 million models, 500,000 datasets and 1 million applications.

Separately, the chipmaker is also in talks to invest about $2.5 billion in Thinking Machines Lab, the AI startup founded by former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati, according to The Information.

Retail View On NVDA

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for NVDA dipped last week and was ‘neutral’ on Monday. “$NVDA there's going to be continuous buying today and tomorrow, Dividend ex date is on Thursday,” said a trader.

On Huang’s AGI claim, a trader wrote: “$NVDA Second time Jensen's declared AGI this year. He said the same thing on Lex Fridman's podcast back in March.”

This person added, “Still no agreed definition of what AGI even means, so anyone can declare it whenever. I'm long and think they hit $6T in the next month or so, but declaring it is marketing, not a milestone.”

Year to date, NVDA stock is up 23.7%, compared to the 73% gain in the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX).

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