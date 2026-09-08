Robinhood Markets has been named as one of the underwriters in smart-ring maker Oura’s IPO filing.

This marks the retail brokerage firm’s first official foray into underwriting as it works on becoming an all-in-one ‘financial super app.’

Jason Warnick, former CFO of Robinhood Markets, is also expected to serve on Oura’s board of directors following the offering.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell raised the price target on Robinhood to $136 from $115 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares, implying an upside of more than 11% from its last close.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) has landed its first-ever underwriting opportunity after being named in smart-ring maker Oura’s IPO filing last week. This marks the retail brokerage firm’s first official foray into underwriting as it works on becoming an all-in-one ‘financial super app’ that handles everything from everyday spending and credit cards to active trading and retirement.

Shares of the company were trading 0.18% higher in the overnight session late Monday.

Oura IPO Details

San Francisco-based Oura filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday to go public in the country in an offering reportedly valued at over $11 billion.

Robinhood, although named last among its underwriters, will join the ranks of Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, Allen & Co. and Jefferies, which are the lead bookrunners on the deal.

Meanwhile, Jason Warnick, former CFO of Robinhood Markets, is also expected to serve on Oura’s board of directors following the offering.

Robinhood’s Financial Super App Goals

Robinhood co-founder and CEO Vlad Tenev has said that he envisions transforming the platform into an all-in-one ‘financial super app.’ The company has launched several products in recent months, including Robinhood Chain, which supports 24/7 trading of tokenized real-world assets and decentralized finance applications.

While not available in the U.S. and certain other jurisdictions, it lets global users trade tokenized representations of U.S. equities and exchange-traded funds around the clock, offering economic exposure without traditional market-hour limits.

For instance, U.S. markets were closed on Monday for Labor Day, but Robinhood Chain remained available. “The markets are closed for Labor Day weekend, but Robinhood Chain remains open,” Tenev said in a post on X.

Founder and CEO of AI Edge Miles Deutscher noted the advantage of 24/7 trading on Robinhood in his post, saying, “People will be able to trade anything, from anywhere, at any time. Markets are getting re-programmed in real time.”

However, last week, AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) CEO Adam Aron raised serious concerns over Robinhood’s issuance of tokenized real-world assets, saying they “pretend to be some form of stock ownership, but disclosures to the contrary notwithstanding, they are not ownership and they deprive investors of their rights.”

Robinhood Onchain Expansion

Deutscher also noted that Robinhood’s prediction markets make more money than its stock trading, adding in a post on X that “We are entering a financial markets gold rush. Prediction markets, crypto, tokenized stocks.”

Source: Miles Deutscher

Robinhood’s prediction markets business generated $156 million in transaction revenue in the second quarter of 2026, up 50% from $104 million in Q1, making event contracts a larger revenue contributor than stock and crypto trading.

The surge was driven by strong trading activity, including anticipation around the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with customers trading 13.6 billion prediction contracts during the quarter.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell raised the price target on Robinhood to $136 from $115 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares, implying an upside of more than 11% from its last close.

The firm said it hiked the company's estimates, citing the recent acceleration in Robinhood Chain fee revenue, according to The Fly.

Based on data from DeFiLlama, Robinhood's daily chain revenue remained below a $200,000 run rate through mid-August, before rising sharply to nearly $500,000 on August 29, $3.38 million on Sept. 1, and $4.01 million on Sept. 2, the analyst said.

Deutsche Bank said that the ramp is tracking significantly ahead of its prior forecasts. It now sees revenue from Robinhood Chain as more likely to surpass a $100 million annualized revenue run rate for the foreseeable future.

HOOD Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around HOOD stock has flipped to ‘bullish’ — from ‘bearish’ a week ago — amid ‘high’ message volumes.

One user said, “$HOOD ROBINHOOD IS UNDERWRITING ITS FIRST IPO. Oura has named Robinhood as an underwriter for its upcoming IPO, marking Robinhood’s first official underwriting mandate. / ANOTHER CATALYST. RIP BEARS LOL.”

Another user said, “$HOOD Robinhood Chain generated $30M in network revenue last week. INSANE!”

HOOD stock is up about 6% so far in 2026.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<