President Donald Trump’s latest stock-market post adds fresh momentum to Intel’s already explosive 160% year-to-date rally.

Intel shares jumped more than 4% overnight, extending a three-session rally.

Trump’s AI-generated post showed a fictional trade from $20 to $95 while claiming he has made “Hundreds of Billions of Dollars” for the U.S.

Retail traders turned bullish on INTC, though some pushed back against the president’s apparent endorsement of the stock.

Intel stock got an unusual boost from President Donald Trump after he posted an AI-generated image on Truth Social showing himself tracking the chipmaker’s shares, with a monitor displaying “BOUGHT: INTEL $20” and another showing “NOW $95.”

The image appeared alongside a sweeping claim from Trump that he has made “Hundreds of Billions of Dollars on Stocks, and many other type Holdings” for the U.S., while insisting that he does not do it for himself.

“I do this for our Country, not myself,” Trump wrote. “I’ve made Hundreds of Billions of Dollars on Stocks, and many other type Holdings for the U.S.A., not myself.”

The post did not provide evidence for the claim or clarify whether the $20-to-$95 Intel trade depicted in the image represented an actual transaction. The image itself was AI-generated, making it more of a political and promotional statement than a verifiable account of investment returns.

Intel shares rose over 4% in overnight trading ahead of Tuesday, extending a three-session winning streak that has lifted the stock more than 10%.

Intel holds a particularly notable place in Trump’s investment-related claims. The Trump administration took a 10% stake in the semiconductor company in August 2025, a position that is now worth more than $50 billion, according to CNBC.

Trump Ups Social Media Rhetoric

Trump’s latest post came as he spent more than 10 hours Sunday posting dozens of AI-generated images on Truth Social, many portraying him in heroic roles or depicting U.S. power and dominance.

The president has increasingly used AI-generated imagery to amplify his political messaging, including during the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict.

The stock-market image also comes amid scrutiny over Trump Media’s Truth API, a $100,000-a-month Truth Social feature that provides early access to announcements about policy decisions that could move financial markets. U.S. senators asked the Securities and Exchange Commission in July to investigate whether the service could violate federal securities laws.

Retail View On INTC

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for INTC climbed over the extended weekend to ‘bullish’ on Tuesday, with traders divided over how to view the President’s apparent involvement in Intel and the stock market in general.

$SPY $QQQ $SOXL bro Trump literally tweeted an AI pic of him trading $INTC shares. Who the **** is stupid enough to short it right now?” said a trader.

Another wrote what appeared to be contrarian view: “$INTC basically everyone bullish on this trade is an idiot. Just wanted to let you all know that. Thanks.”

Year to date, Intel shares are up 160%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<