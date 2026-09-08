Bombardier defended its U.S. operations after Trump threatened sales restrictions, as Canada prepares tariffs on U.S. goods.

Trump threatened to block Bombardier’s products in America and criticized Canada’s trade policies.

Bombardier defended its U.S. presence, citing thousands of jobs, 2,800 suppliers and $2.5 billion in annual spending.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment jumped to ‘bullish’ territory.

Bombardier Inc. (BDRBF) fired back Monday after President Donald Trump threatened to block sales of the Canadian planemaker's jets in the United States, issuing a statement defending its American manufacturing footprint and thousands of U.S. jobs tied to its business-jet production.

Bombardier Highlights U.S. Economic Impact

Trump posted on Truth Social that he would end Bombardier sales in the United States, saying the company's products were not worth it.

“NO MORE SELLING BOMBARDIER IN THE UNITED STATES! Their products aren’t good enough! Over 50% of their revenue comes from the United States — They live off American Buyers, American Companies, American Airports, and American Service — All while Canada blocks our GREAT American Banks, and Companies, throughout the U.S.A. They even blocked Gulfstream Aerospace from doing business in Canada — Completely unjust and unfair!”

The Montreal-based manufacturer pushed back within hours, emphasizing its existing U.S. manufacturing operations. The company said its American operations support tens of thousands of jobs, both directly and through its supplier network. Bombardier class B stock slipped 0.6% last week, logging three straight weeks of losses.

Bombardier employs workers across more than 20 states, including Kansas, Texas, Arizona, Florida, Connecticut, Illinois, Delaware, California, New Jersey and Washington, D.C. Its U.S. operations work with roughly 2,800 domestic suppliers spanning 47 states. The company spends more than $2.5 billion annually with those businesses.

“Bombardier aircraft are built with American-made components such as engines, avionics and many more key systems provided by great American companies. Significantly, the wings for the world’s fastest business jet are made by American workers at Bombardier’s facility in Red Oak, Texas while crucial flight control components are made in Bombardier’s Los Angeles, California area facility.”

Canada Prepares New Tariffs On U.S. Goods

The disagreement comes as trade tensions between the U.S. and Canada grow. Trump criticized Canada for restricting American banks and companies, while Canada prepares to respond to U.S. tariffs, raising fears of a broader trade war.

According to a Bloomberg report, Canada plans to place 15% to 50% tariffs on hundreds of U.S. products, starting Tuesday, as Prime Minister Mark Carney tries to strengthen Canada’s position in trade talks with the U.S. The tariffs would raise duties on many U.S. steel products to 50% from 25% and add new taxes on items such as motorcycles, cosmetics and cheese.

BDRBF Stock: Retail View

Meanwhile, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory.

“They do build in the US… they are in Texas, California, Kansas, Connecticut, Florida and Indiana. At least 3000 American employees,” said one user in response to Trump’s latest post.

BDRBF stock has gained 34% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<