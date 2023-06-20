Yoga Day 2023: Asanas effective in stopping hair fall

Yoga poses help with a lot of bodily issues, including hair fall. This International Yoga Day, know which asanas to practice to deal with hair loss. – By Mahasweta Sarkar

Hair loss is a common problem. Unhealthy lifestyle choices, junk food and stress can be the cause of hair fall. In spite of all the new hair treatments, one of the best ways to fight hair fall is Yoga.

Yoga is known to improve both physical and mental health. Apart from that it is also good for skin care and hair issues like split ends, dandruff, hair fall, etc.

ALSO READ: International Yoga Day: Sadhguru to address UNESCO in France

Here are some asanas to help you with hair loss:

Adho Mukha Svanasana

It is one of the Surya Namaskar poses. This pose stimulates the blood flow in the scalp which simultaneously boosts the oxygen flow leading to hair growth. One has to stand straight with their hip-width apart and reach the floor with their hands.

Sarvangasana

Someone with dry and thin hair must practice this asana daily. One has to make a 90-degree angle with their legs while lying on their back against the wall. Then use their hands to lift their hip.

Sirsasana

This yoga pose stops the balding and thinning of hair by increasing blood flow to the scalp. One has to interlock their fingers and place them behind their head. Then they have to touch the forehead to the ground while bending down. Slowly they need to stand upside down by raising their legs while supporting the crown of the head with their interlocked hands.

Utthanasana

Also called the standing forward bend pose, it helps to soothe our nerves and helps reduce stress and anxiety. It also helps oxygen reach the scalp, which strengthens hair follicles.

ALSO READ: Father's Day 2023: Priyanka Chopra shares adorable image of baby Malti reading along dad Nick Jonas