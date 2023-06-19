Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    International Yoga Day: Sadhguru to address UNESCO in France

    There will be around 1300 people at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris when Sadhguru takes the stage for his address and live meditation session. The event will be live-streamed in 14 languages at 6:30 pm IST.

    International Yoga Day: Sadhguru to address UNESCO HQ In France
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 19, 2023, 4:46 PM IST

    Sadhguru, the spiritual leader and fountainhead of the Isha Foundation, will address a special Yoga Day event at the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) headquarters in Paris, France, on June 21.

    This significant gathering will be attended by a diverse audience of around 1300 individuals, including ambassadors, dignitaries, global leaders, UNESCO staff, and the general public. The event will be live-streamed in multiple languages, allowing people from all over the world to join and experience the transformative power of yoga.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Sadhguru (@sadhguru)

    Talking about the real essence of Yoga, Sadhguru says “If someone utters the word “Yoga,” people think of impossible physical postures. This is a very distorted idea of what Yoga is. Yoga is not about bending and twisting your body or holding your breath. Yoga is a technology. If you learn to use it, it works- no matter where you come from or what you believe in or do not believe in.”

    In addition, Isha Foundation offers free online yoga sessions throughout June, providing an accessible opportunity for beginners to embark on their yoga journey, while also encouraging volunteers to become Yoga Veeras and share the benefits of yogic practices within their communities. 

    International Yoga Day: Sadhguru to address UNESCO HQ In France

    To receive continuous yoga support, individuals can also download the Sadhguru app, which is available in 12 languages, and offers an array of wisdom videos, free guided meditations, and yoga practices. The Yoga sessions are also being organised at corporate organisations, medical institutions, schools and colleges across India and the world.

    With a rich history of over 30 years, Isha Foundation, under the guidance of Sadhguru, has positively impacted millions of lives worldwide, aiming to elevate human consciousness and foster global harmony through various initiatives spanning personal growth, societal welfare, environmental conservation, and education.

    Watch Sadhguru's speech on Yoga Day at UNESCO, on June 21 below:

    Yoga Day 2023: 8 Asanas for Back Pain Relief

    International Yoga Day 2023: 10 asanas for beginners

    Last Updated Jun 19, 2023, 4:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    What is Juneteenth? Know the history, meaning and important facts of this holiday AJR

    What is Juneteenth? Know the history, meaning and important facts of this holiday

    Father's Day 2023: Priyanka Chopra shares adorable image of baby Malti reading along dad Nick Jonas ADC

    Father's Day 2023: Priyanka Chopra shares adorable image of baby Malti reading along dad Nick Jonas

    Check out 5 usefulness of tomatoes ADC

    Check out 5 usefulness of tomatoes

    Yoga Day 2023: Embracing Yoga for physical and mental health ATG

    Yoga Day 2023: Embracing Yoga for physical and mental health

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from June 19 to June 25, 2023 AJR

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from June 19 to June 25, 2023

    Recent Stories

    Virat Kohli flirting with Tamannaah Bhatia in old ad goes viral; fans send message to Anushka 'Bhabhi' osf

    Virat Kohli flirting with Tamannaah Bhatia in old ad goes viral; fans send message to Anushka 'Bhabhi'

    MSM College fake certificate: Contradictory statements add fuel to controversy kalinga university anr

    MSM College fake certificate: Contradictory statements add fuel to controversy

    Filing Income Tax Avoid THESE mistakes gcw

    Filing Income Tax? Avoid THESE mistakes

    International Yoga Day 2023: Eight Best Asanas for Back Pain Relief

    Yoga Day 2023: Asanas for back pain relief

    Bhavani Devi bags India's first-ever Asian Fencing Championship medal; nation applauds historic feat snt

    Bhavani Devi bags India's first-ever Asian Fencing Championship medal; nation applauds historic feat

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon