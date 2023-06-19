International Yoga Day: Sadhguru to address UNESCO in France

There will be around 1300 people at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris when Sadhguru takes the stage for his address and live meditation session. The event will be live-streamed in 14 languages at 6:30 pm IST.

Sadhguru, the spiritual leader and fountainhead of the Isha Foundation, will address a special Yoga Day event at the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) headquarters in Paris, France, on June 21.

This significant gathering will be attended by a diverse audience of around 1300 individuals, including ambassadors, dignitaries, global leaders, UNESCO staff, and the general public. The event will be live-streamed in multiple languages, allowing people from all over the world to join and experience the transformative power of yoga.

Talking about the real essence of Yoga, Sadhguru says “If someone utters the word “Yoga,” people think of impossible physical postures. This is a very distorted idea of what Yoga is. Yoga is not about bending and twisting your body or holding your breath. Yoga is a technology. If you learn to use it, it works- no matter where you come from or what you believe in or do not believe in.”

In addition, Isha Foundation offers free online yoga sessions throughout June, providing an accessible opportunity for beginners to embark on their yoga journey, while also encouraging volunteers to become Yoga Veeras and share the benefits of yogic practices within their communities.

To receive continuous yoga support, individuals can also download the Sadhguru app, which is available in 12 languages, and offers an array of wisdom videos, free guided meditations, and yoga practices. The Yoga sessions are also being organised at corporate organisations, medical institutions, schools and colleges across India and the world.

With a rich history of over 30 years, Isha Foundation, under the guidance of Sadhguru, has positively impacted millions of lives worldwide, aiming to elevate human consciousness and foster global harmony through various initiatives spanning personal growth, societal welfare, environmental conservation, and education.

Watch Sadhguru's speech on Yoga Day at UNESCO, on June 21 below:

