Father's Day 2023: Priyanka Chopra shares adorable image of baby Malti reading along dad Nick Jonas

On the ocassion of Father's Day, global superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram post to share an emotional and pensive post regarding the same. She posted three images, each signifying an important emotion. Nick and infant Malti can be seen reading together in the first image. Malti adorably watches as Nick reads a book to his young child. Nick's father Kevin Sr. is shown in the second image, and Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra and her father Ashok Chopra are shown in the third.Check out the pot here:

Priyanka Chopra captioned the post: He is your biggest champion.. He’ll be the loudest in the room when you win. His wisdom will be the shoulders you stand on. Your tears will break his heart. He will never show you he’s hurting. His joy is your joy. He is dada or dad or papa or whatever you call them. I love you @nickjonas thank you for being ours. MM and I are so lucky. Love you @papakjonas you were so special today and everyday, Happy Father’s Day. Give them a hug if you can. Miss you papa."

WORK FRONT: Priyanka Chopra is presently filming for the movie Heads of State, which also features John Cena and Idris Elba in the key roles. Ilya Naishuller is the director, and Amazon Studios is in charge of making the movie. This month, it was put on the floor. Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra were last seen together in Citadel. The web series by The Russo Brothers debuted on Prime Video on April 28, 2023. Priyanka plays Nadia Sinh in Citadel, and Richard Madden plays Mason Kane. In addition to Citadel, PeeCee's Love Again recently hit theatres.