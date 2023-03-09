World Kidney Day 2023: Date, history, significance and why is it important to have healthy kidneys

World Kidney Day is significant because it helps to raise awareness about the importance of kidney health and the need for early detection and treatment of kidney diseases.

World Kidney Day is a global campaign observed on the second Thursday of March every year to raise awareness about the importance of kidney health and the impact of kidney diseases on people's lives. The campaign was first launched in 2006 by the International Society of Nephrology (ISN) and the International Federation of Kidney Foundations (IFKF).

Also Read: 8 lifestyle changes that help maintain a healthy kidney

The primary goal of World Kidney Day is to promote early detection and prevention of kidney diseases, which are often silent and can lead to serious complications if left untreated. The campaign also aims to educate people about the risk factors for kidney diseases, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, and smoking, and encourage them to adopt healthy lifestyle habits to prevent kidney problems.

World Kidney Day is significant because it helps to raise awareness about the importance of kidney health and the need for early detection and treatment of kidney diseases. It also provides an opportunity to highlight the crucial role that kidneys play in maintaining overall health and well-being.

By promoting kidney health, World Kidney Day can help reduce the burden of kidney diseases on individuals, families, and society as a whole. It can also contribute to the achievement of global health goals, such as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which aim to reduce the incidence and impact of non-communicable diseases, including kidney diseases.

Why is it important to have healthy kidneys?

Healthy kidneys are essential for the proper functioning of the human body. Kidneys perform several critical functions that help maintain overall health and well-being. Here are some of the reasons why it is important to have healthy kidneys:

* Regulation of fluid and electrolyte balance: The kidneys regulate the balance of fluids and electrolytes in the body, ensuring that the body maintains the right amount of fluids and essential electrolytes such as sodium, potassium, and calcium.

* Removal of waste products: The kidneys filter waste products from the blood, including toxins, excess salts, and urea, which are produced during the breakdown of proteins.

* Maintenance of blood pressure: The kidneys play a vital role in regulating blood pressure. They produce a hormone called renin, which helps control blood pressure by narrowing or widening blood vessels.

* Production of hormones: The kidneys produce several important hormones, including erythropoietin, which stimulates the production of red blood cells, and calcitriol, which helps maintain healthy bones.

* Prevention of anaemia: The kidneys help prevent anaemia by producing erythropoietin, which stimulates the production of red blood cells.

* Regulation of acid-base balance: The kidneys help regulate the body's acid-base balance by removing excess acids from the blood.

In summary, healthy kidneys are essential for maintaining proper fluid and electrolyte balance, removing waste products, regulating blood pressure, producing hormones, preventing anaemia, and regulating acid-base balance. Any dysfunction in the kidneys can lead to various health problems and potentially life-threatening conditions.

Having Kidney issues? Here are some early signs and symptoms of controlling kidney problems