Having Kidney issues? Here are some early signs and symptoms to control kidney problems

“Kidney Health for all”. In other words, it calls upon all of us to work together to increase awareness about kidney disease in the larger community beyond just the medical profession. Increased awareness will automatically translate into a better focus on the condition, earlier detection and treatment, better care, and preventive aspects. The age-old adage of ‘prevention is better than cure’ very much holds good for kidney disease as well.



Earlier detection helps the patient to take better care, delay the progression of the disease, and be better prepared for late-stage kidney disease treatment measures. Unfortunately, in our country, data show that most cases of kidney disease are detected very late. Hence, if more and more of the general population are made aware of the importance of seeing signs and symptoms of kidney disease early, it will lead to far better outcomes

In most instances, kidney disease has no/minimal symptoms in the early stages. Some of the early signs and symptoms can be

Swelling the feet (around the ankles or higher up ) and the face (around the eyes). This is called oedema in medical terms. This is usually seen in patients with proteinuria (passing large amounts of protein in the urine, a consequence of kidney disease). If more severe, there can be fluid in the abdomen (ascitis) or lungs (pulmonary oedema, leading to breathlessness).

