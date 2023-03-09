Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World Kidney Day 2023: 10 tips to keep your kidneys healthy

    Kidney ailments have impact millions of people across the world, especially during the Coronavirus pandemic phase. Let us revisit 10 ways to ensure our kidneys are healthy:

    World Kidney Day 2023: 10 tips to keep your kidneys healthy
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 9, 2023, 6:00 AM IST

    Today is World Kidney Day, which marks the global campaign for raising awareness about the importance of our kidneys to our overall health. The theme for this year's World Kidney Day 2023 is Kidney Health for All. Kidney ailments have impacted millions of people across the world, especially during the Coronavirus pandemic phase. Let us revisit ten ways to ensure our kidneys are healthy:

    1) Stay hydrated: Drinking plenty of water and other fluids helps to keep your kidneys functioning properly and flushes out toxins.

    2) Eat a healthy diet: A balanced diet that is low in sodium, sugar, and unhealthy fats can help protect your kidneys. Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains.

    3) Exercise regularly: Regular physical activity can help maintain healthy blood pressure and weight, which are important factors in kidney health.

    4) Quit smoking: Smoking can damage blood vessels, including those that supply the kidneys with blood, which can lead to kidney damage.

    5) Manage blood sugar levels: If you have diabetes, it's important to keep your blood sugar levels under control to prevent kidney damage.

    6) Control high blood pressure: High blood pressure can damage the kidneys over time. Keeping your blood pressure under control through diet, exercise, and medication if necessary, can help prevent kidney damage.

    7) Avoid excessive use of painkillers: Overuse of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like ibuprofen and aspirin can cause kidney damage. Use them sparingly and only when necessary.

    8) Limit alcohol intake: Drinking too much alcohol can cause high blood pressure, which can damage the kidneys.

    9) Get regular kidney function tests: If you have a family history of kidney disease or other risk factors, getting regular kidney function tests can help detect any problems early.

    10) Manage stress: Stress can raise blood pressure and contribute to poor health habits, which can affect kidney health. Find healthy ways to manage stress, such as meditation or exercise

    Three harmful, unhealthy food items that can trigger stress in your body

    5 Benefits of coconut water: From heart health to detoxifying the body

    Last Updated Mar 9, 2023, 6:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    World Kidney Day 2023: Date, history, significance and why is it important to have healthy kidneys

    World Kidney Day 2023: Date, history, significance and why is it important to have healthy kidneys

    Daily Horoscope for March 9 2023 Pisces Libra Cancer Scorpio Taurus Aries gcw

    Daily Horoscope for March 9, 2023: Good day for Libra, Pisces; be careful Capricorn

    Numerology Prediction for March 9 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for March 9, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    What is Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)? Know the symptoms, causes and treatment RBA

    What is Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)? Know the symptoms, causes, treatment and more

    International Women's Day 2023 Meet Captain Deeksha CM, who is part of Indian Army's special forces unit

    Women's Day 2023: 'No obstacles you can't overcome...' Meet Captain Deeksha CM, who is part of Special Forces

    Recent Stories

    World Kidney Day 2023: Date, history, significance and why is it important to have healthy kidneys

    World Kidney Day 2023: Date, history, significance and why is it important to have healthy kidneys

    Daily Horoscope for March 9 2023 Pisces Libra Cancer Scorpio Taurus Aries gcw

    Daily Horoscope for March 9, 2023: Good day for Libra, Pisces; be careful Capricorn

    Numerology Prediction for March 9 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for March 9, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    UP BEd JEE 2023 application deadline extended until April 5; apply online at bujhansi.ac.in - adt

    UP BEd JEE 2023 application deadline extended until April 5; apply online at bujhansi.ac.in

    MHT CET 2023: Registration commences for BE, BPharm, agriculture programmes; check details - adt

    MHT CET 2023: Registration commences for BE, BPharm, agriculture programmes; check details

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon