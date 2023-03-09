World Kidney Day 2023: 10 tips to keep your kidneys healthy

Kidney ailments have impact millions of people across the world, especially during the Coronavirus pandemic phase. Let us revisit 10 ways to ensure our kidneys are healthy:

Today is World Kidney Day, which marks the global campaign for raising awareness about the importance of our kidneys to our overall health. The theme for this year's World Kidney Day 2023 is Kidney Health for All. Kidney ailments have impacted millions of people across the world, especially during the Coronavirus pandemic phase. Let us revisit ten ways to ensure our kidneys are healthy:

1) Stay hydrated: Drinking plenty of water and other fluids helps to keep your kidneys functioning properly and flushes out toxins.

2) Eat a healthy diet: A balanced diet that is low in sodium, sugar, and unhealthy fats can help protect your kidneys. Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains.

3) Exercise regularly: Regular physical activity can help maintain healthy blood pressure and weight, which are important factors in kidney health.

4) Quit smoking: Smoking can damage blood vessels, including those that supply the kidneys with blood, which can lead to kidney damage.

5) Manage blood sugar levels: If you have diabetes, it's important to keep your blood sugar levels under control to prevent kidney damage.

6) Control high blood pressure: High blood pressure can damage the kidneys over time. Keeping your blood pressure under control through diet, exercise, and medication if necessary, can help prevent kidney damage.

7) Avoid excessive use of painkillers: Overuse of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like ibuprofen and aspirin can cause kidney damage. Use them sparingly and only when necessary.

8) Limit alcohol intake: Drinking too much alcohol can cause high blood pressure, which can damage the kidneys.

9) Get regular kidney function tests: If you have a family history of kidney disease or other risk factors, getting regular kidney function tests can help detect any problems early.

10) Manage stress: Stress can raise blood pressure and contribute to poor health habits, which can affect kidney health. Find healthy ways to manage stress, such as meditation or exercise

Three harmful, unhealthy food items that can trigger stress in your body

5 Benefits of coconut water: From heart health to detoxifying the body