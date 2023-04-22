Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World Earth Day 2023: Google Doodle highlights climate change, urges citizens to make sustainable choices

    While the worldwide Green movement calls for more corporate accountability for climate change, Google's Doodle for Earth Day 2023 is an appeal for individual action. The 'Earth Day Doodle' published on Saturday emphasises the environmental effect of human activities on the world, from the way we travel to the food we eat.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 22, 2023, 11:25 AM IST

    In the midst of continuing heatwaves across India, Google is commemorating Earth Day with its distinctive Doodle artwork. Today's Doodle encourages people to be more environmentally friendly by showing how we can all work together in major and little ways to combat climate change.

    Every year on Earth Day (April 22), Google supports environmental conservation and incorporates various activities into our daily lives that can aid in the battle against global warming. 

    Today's Doodle explains how people and communities may collaborate to rescue our planet. We can make a difference by changing the way we travel, the power we use, the food we eat, and the items we buy in the midst of the worst climate change effect on the planet.

    "Invest in Our Planet" is the theme of Earth Day 2023.

    Today, on World Earth Day, the Google Doodle tries to depict several options that we may make to prevent global warming and create beneficial improvements to the climate.

    Every minor alteration in our everyday lives has a significant influence on our climate. We must proceed with caution in order to mitigate the worst effects of climate change that the world is currently experiencing.

    According to Google's blog, "opting to air dry laundry instead of using the dryer, practising a plant-based diet or opting for plant-based options when possible, walking or riding a bike instead of driving, when possible," will help to combat climate change.

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
