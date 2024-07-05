Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rath Yatra 2024: Know date, auspicious time and complete schedule of the festival

    The Puri Jagannath Ratha will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2024, and will be celebrated as a Tithi during the Shukla Paksha of the Ashada month.

    Rath Yatra 2024: Know date, auspicious time and complete schedule of the festival
    The Jagannath Rath Yatra is a prominent Hindu celebration held every year in Puri, Odisha. The nine-day celebration draws lakhs of enthusiasts from all over the world. The event commemorates Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra's pilgrimage from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple, where the deities are believed to have been born.

    Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024 Date and Time

    The event takes place on the second day of Shukla Paksha in the Ashadh month, which occurs in June or July. Lord Jagannatha's Rath Yatra will be celebrated on July 7 this year. The Dwitiya Tithi begins on July 7 at 4:26 a.m. and ends on July 8 at 4:59 a.m. The festival will finish with the Bahuda Yatra on July 16, 2024.

    Puri Jagannath Ratha Yatra 2024 Auspicious Tithi

    The Puri Jagannath Ratha will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2024, and will be celebrated as a Tithi during the Shukla Paksha of the Ashada month. The Dwitiya Tithi begins at 04:26 AM and ends at 04:59 AM on July 8, 2024.

    About Puri Jagannath Ratha Yatra 2024

    During this time of year, Lord Jagannath, Balaram, and Subhadra leave the Jagannath Temple and travel to the Gundicha Temple, where they spend eight days before returning to the Jagannath Temple.

