How will UK Election Results 2024 impact Indian markets and investors?

Business
Keir Starmer will become the UK's prime minister later today after his Labour Party won a huge victory in Thursday's parliamentary elections.
As the Labour Party prepares to take power in the UK, economic think tank GTRI stated on Friday that it may ratify the India-UK FTA with minimal changes.
In January 2022, India and the United Kingdom began discussing a free trade agreement to strengthen their economic ties. So far, 14 rounds of conversations have occurred.
India has been in talks with the UK for several years to simplify visa requirements, as many Indians travel there for IT and financial sector jobs.
The country wants to simplify the restrictions for the UK's India Young Professionals Scheme and make changing employment within the UK easier.
While the FTA may cut or remove tariffs, Indian exports may still face significant carbon fees, unlike UK exports to India. The UK supports applying the EU's carbon tax.