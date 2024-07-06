Business

Nagaland state lottery July 06, 2024: Today's winning number OUT

Lottery in India

Lotteries are legal in 13 states in India- Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Assam.

Dear Narmada morning result

The winning number of Dear Narmada morning is 91C 85510 and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.

Dear Donner result

Dear Donner result will be out at 6 pm and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.

Dear Stork night result

Dear Stork night result be out at 8 pm and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.

How much money will the first 3 winners get?

1st prize: 1 crore, 2nd prize: Rs 9,000, 3rd prize: Rs 450.

How to buy Nagaland state lottery ticket

Lottery tickets can be purchased offline from a local agent or online through authorized merchants. There are a few online dealers where you may buy Nagaland State Lottery Tickets.

