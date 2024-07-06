Karan Johar REVEALS he has body dysmorphia, all you need to know

Entertainment
In a recent interview, director Karan Johar discussed his issue with body dysmorphia.
Speaking with Faye D'Souza, Karan stated that nothing has changed over the years and that he sought the assistance of a mental health specialist to overcome his problems.
Body dysmorphic disorder (BDD), also known as body dysmorphia, is a mental health disease in which a person obsesses over physical imperfections.
Others frequently fail to see these faults and can occur at any age, however it is more frequent in teenagers and young adults.
BDD alters how you perceive yourself, leading you to judge yourself unfairly or harshly.
If you have this disease, you may believe that something is amiss with your appearance.
This can make you feel nervous, terrified, or depressed, or you may feel the desire to change or improve your appearance.