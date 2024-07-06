OnePlus Nord 4 new leak showcases Google Pixel-inspired look, unique design (CHECK OUT)

The first leaked image, above, shows us the handset in three colorways, which we assume are all of the ones launching, since OnePlus barely if ever goes above three. Anyway, the Nord 4 has been rumored to sport the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, which should make it a very solid upper-midrange performer.

The upcoming OnePlus Nord 4 is shaping up to be a stylish mid-ranger, with leaked promotional material offering a glimpse of its design and potential features. Here's a breakdown of what we've learned so far.

A two-toned back panel design for the Nord 4 is shown in a leaked poster that was provided by OnePlus Club. There is a striking similarity between this design and the Google Pixel 1, 2, and 3 series. With squared-off corners, a twin rear camera arrangement, and a distinctive overall design, the Nord 4 offers its own spin.

According to the leaked photograph, the Nord 4 is mostly made of metal. Glass looks to be the top part around the back cameras, therefore it may provide a contrasting material. Three colour possibilities are revealed on the poster:

Silver with a patterned bottom section

Mint green with a brushed metal finish on the bottom

Black with a brushed metal finish on the bottom

All three colourways share a darker top section compared to the bottom, further emphasizing the two-tone design.

Although the official specifications are yet unknown, rumours indicate that the Nord 4 will have a powerful engine. It is said to have a more potent Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset than the Nord 3, which was its predecessor.

Anticipated specifications for the display include a 6.74-inch AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a possible peak brightness rise of 2,150 nits. According to reports, OnePlus may forgo the 2MP macro sensor used on earlier generations in favour of a more straightforward 50MP primary and 8MP ultrawide camera configuration.

With a bigger 5,500mAh capacity and compatibility for quicker 100W cable charging, battery life may also increase. We won't have to wait long for formal confirmation of these leaks, as the launch event is set for July 16. The OnePlus Nord 4, with its distinctive look, possibly impressive specifications, and affordable pricing, seems to be developing into a strong mid-range alternative.

