Bengaluru-bound SpiceJet passengers stranded overnight in Delhi airport due to pilot shortage (WATCH)

Passengers aboard SpiceJet Airlines flight SG 8151 bound for Bengaluru faced a harrowing ordeal when they were unexpectedly stranded on the tarmac at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport for more than 12 hours due to crew mishandling. The incident, which unfolded on Friday, June 5, leftover 60 passengers, including elderly individuals, children, and women, confined inside the aircraft without access to adequate provisions.

The flight, scheduled to depart for Bengaluru at 7:40 PM, was delayed indefinitely after the pilot failed to report due to unforeseen circumstances. Passengers were consequently left inside the aircraft overnight, unable to disembark due to a technical issue that halted the flight on the Delhi runway.

Throughout the prolonged ordeal, passengers expressed frustration and anger on social media platforms, highlighting the lack of communication and the airline's failure to provide essential amenities such as food and snacks. Many passengers, having spent considerable sums on their tickets, voiced their dismay over the airline's perceived negligence in ensuring passenger comfort and safety.



The incident has sparked widespread criticism online, with calls for accountability directed at SpiceJet's crew and management. SpiceJet Airlines has yet to issue a formal statement regarding the incident or outline steps taken to address the grievances raised by affected passengers.

Airline's response

Following the delayed take-off of the Delhi-Bengaluru flight, SpiceJet Airlines issued a controversial statement attributing the delay to a lack of available pilots. This response has drawn criticism for its perceived irresponsibility and lack of contingency planning.

