    When is Raksha Bandhan? Is it on 30th or 31st? Know the Shubh Muhurat to tie RAKHI

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: Know the significance, correct date, and auspicious shubh muhurat to tie rakhi to your brother. Here, you will find all your answers.

    First Published Aug 24, 2023, 1:01 PM IST

    Raksha Bandhan, the auspicious celebration, is just around the corner. The famous event, which falls on the Poornima Tithi of Shravan Maas, honours our relationships with our siblings, according to Drik Panchang. On this auspicious day, sisters traditionally tie Rakhi around their brothers' wrists and pray for their prosperity and long life. Meanwhile, brothers must safeguard and adore their sisters at all times. 

    Currently, brothers and sisters or sisters tie Rakhi on each other's hands to symbolise their affection for one another. On this day, they also exchange presents and commit to protecting and love one other.

    While siblings prepare to celebrate the event, there has been some uncertainty over the shubh muhurat, or exact timing for tying Rakhi to brothers and sisters, because Hindus can celebrate Raksha Bandhan on two days this year, August 30 and 31.

    Raksha Bandhan happens on Wednesday, August 30 this year. However, because of the Bhadra Kaal, you can tie Rakhi on August 31. On August 30, Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Mukha will begin at 6:31 p.m. and terminate at 8:11 p.m. As a result, the Raksha Bandhan Bhadra will conclude at 9:01 p.m.

    Raksha Bandhan rites should start after the Bhadra Kaal. Hence the shubh muhurat for tying Rakhi and performing Raksha Bandhan ceremonies with your siblings will be after 9:01 p.m. Furthermore, the Poornima Tithi (Full Moon) begins on August 30 at 10:58 a.m. and concludes on August 31 at 7:05 a.m.

