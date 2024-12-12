BIG DA update: Relief for West Bengal state government employees in January

In February, during the budget presentation, a 4% DA hike was announced. However, it was clarified later that the increase would only take effect from April 1, 2024.

article_image1
General Secretary of the Confederation of State Government Employees Malay Mukhopadhyay shared insights regarding the state of DA (Dearness Allowance) adjustments in West Bengal.

article_image2

"DA was increased by one percent on July 1, 2017. Later, on July 1, 2019, it was raised by five percent, marking the highest increase to date," he said.

article_image3

He explained that the price index, which influences DA adjustments, is declared every month. "In some months, the increase in the index can range from eight to ten percent," Mukhopadhyay added. However, he criticized the lack of consistency, stating, "No rules or policies are being followed in this state regarding DA."

article_image4

In February, during the budget presentation, a 4% DA hike was announced. However, it was clarified later that the increase would only take effect from April 1, 2024. "Whether the hike will actually happen remains uncertain—it’s all speculation at this point," he remarked.

article_image5

Currently, state government employees in West Bengal are receiving a 14% DA under the Sixth Pay Commission guidelines. Despite the 4% hike announced earlier, its implementation remains ambiguous, leaving employees waiting for clarity.

