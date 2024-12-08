Heart health: Know the importance of physical activity in maintaining cardiovascular health

Exercise helps preserve cardiovascular health by fostering healthy blood vessels, a healthy heart, and an efficient circulatory system. Physical activity helps maintain a healthy weight and reduce the risk of obesity. It assists in regulating weight, burning calories, and maintaining a healthy weight.

Physical activity is vital in maintaining cardiovascular health by promoting healthy blood vessels, a healthy heart, and an efficient circulatory system. It primarily contributes to maintaining an optimum body weight and reducing the risk of obesity. It helps burn more calories, manage weight, and maintain health.

Physical Activity and Heart Health:

Obesity is linked to several risk factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes, which are important risk factors for heart disease. Physical activity and exercise enhance insulin sensitivity and help regulate blood sugar levels, reducing the risk of developing diabetes, a condition closely associated with cardiovascular diseases. Regular physical activity helps lower unhealthy cholesterol levels, such as LDL cholesterol, which can cause plaque deposit formation in the arteries. It also helps raise HDL levels, which is called “the good cholesterol”, thus maintaining healthy cholesterol levels in the blood.

Regular Exercise Regulates Blood Pressure Levels

Physical exercise has lowered blood pressure by improving blood vessel elasticity and reducing artery resistance. It also lowers the risk of hypertension, another major risk factor for cardiovascular disease. Chronic inflammation contributes to atherosclerosis, but physical activity helps reduce inflammation and oxidative stress in the body and protects the blood vessels from further damage.

Regular exercise also improves endothelial function. The endothelium is the innermost lining of the blood vessels and it plays a crucial role in overall vascular health. Endothelium contains certain mediators which if released can cause damage and can lead to further cardiovascular health issues like high blood pressure and an increased tendency for blood clot formation.

Exercise and Mental Health

Physical activity helps reduce stress and anxiety. Incorporating into exercise helps release substances called endorphins, which help alleviate stress and anxiety. Daily exercise also reduces the production of stress hormones like cortisol, which can negatively impact cardiovascular health by impairing glucose tolerance, increasing blood pressure, and causing other known issues linked to persistently high-stress hormone levels.

Physical activity has various other health benefits, especially cardiovascular health. It improves blood circulation, strengthens heart muscles, and enhances overall longevity and quality of life. It is associated with a lower risk of heart disease, stroke, and premature death, and thus, people can live longer and healthier lives.

How Much Exercise is Needed for Optimal Heart Health?

The recommended level of physical activity for maintaining a healthy heart and reducing the risk of heart disease includes aerobic exercise for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity equivalent to brisk walking or 75 minutes of vigorous activity like running per week. Aerobic activity should always be complemented with strength training exercises for at least 2 to 3 days a week. Yoga, stretching movements, and pranayama can further improve flexibility and balance exercises.

-This article is authored by Dr. Pradeep Haranahalli, Consultant - Interventional Cardiology, Manipal Hospital Whitefield.

Latest Videos