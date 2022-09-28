Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Want to improve your sex life? Here are 5 yoga poses you can try

    Yoga is one of the best exercises for mental and physical health. Practising yoga regularly can be beneficial to your health. But did you know that yoga can help you improve your sex life? Here are some yoga poses that can help you in enhancing your sex life. 
     

    First Published Sep 28, 2022, 12:44 PM IST

    Studies show that regular yoga will lower cortisol levels and help decrease stress. Having stress can have an impact on your sex drive and can reduce it. Yoga teaches you to manage your mind and how you can manage your body. Practising yoga can become more flexible and benefit your sexual function. Here are some poses you can try to enhance your sex life. 

    Anand Balasana: This pose allows your hips, thighs, and groin to open up, and you spread your legs quickly. By this, you can experiment with various sex positions. Lay on your bank and slowly raise your knees towards your stomach, then pull your feet apart and reach up to grab your toes with your arms. 

    Savasana:  This pose helps you learn to be fully present in the moment. It allows you to experience peace. Deep breathing enhances pleasure, particularly during orgasms. To gain this pose, start lying on your back with your legs and arms spread out to the side and keep your eyes closed. Face your palms upwards towards the ceiling, and remain in the pose for five minutes. It’s also a fantastic mental workout. This pose gives you mental calm and helps you accept yourself for who you are. 

    Kapalbhathi: To achieve this, sit up straight with your eyes closed and draw your stomach in a while, forcefully exhaling from your nose. you should focus on your exhalations. You can Start slow and then gradually increase the number of rounds and exhales as your capacity improves.

    Utthan Pristhasana: Regular practice of this pose enhances blood flow to the reproductive organs, improving sexual function. With your hands inside and one foot in front, begin on all fours. Either raise your toes tucked in or keep your back knee down. Keep your chest raised while allowing your hips to droop and lowering your forearms. For two minutes, breathe steadily; then, when you’re ready, gradually let go.

    Setu Bandhasana: The pelvic muscles play an essential role or healthy sex, and this pose will help you strengthen them. You should lay on your back and place your feet hip-width apart while bending your knees. With your palms facing downwards, place your arms on the ground while keeping your shoulders and head on the floor. Now, raise your pelvic region and torso. Hold it for some time, then gradually return to the straining pose and relax. 

