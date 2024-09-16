Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Want clear glass skin? Avoid THESE foods for a radiant glow

    Clear, bright skin is a result of a combination of lifestyle, skincare, and genetics. For certain people, certain foods can exacerbate skin conditions. Here are seven things to stay away from if you want glowing skin:

    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 16, 2024, 12:10 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 16, 2024, 12:10 PM IST

    Frequent pollution and sun exposure can make it challenging to maintain clear, healthy skin. But our skin is influenced by more than just external factors. This is significantly influenced by our diet as well. We frequently fail to realize which foods to avoid in order to achieve that gorgeous skin tone, nevertheless.

    External factors can aggravate and exacerbate our skin issues if we fail to keep track of what we eat.

    In order to attain clean glass skin, the following foods should be avoided by all:

    1. Fried Food:
    Fried meals cause the release of free radicals, which directly contribute to skin aging. It may worsen your skin and cause intestinal inflammation.

    2. Excess Refined Sugar:
    According to a dietitian, consuming excessive refined sugar might cause insulin and blood sugar rise. This could accelerate skin aging and make you look older than you are.

    3. Processed Foods And Snacks: 
    Steer clear of processed foods and snacks if you want to keep your skin healthy. The nutritionist informs us that processed foods are high in artificial additives, refined sugar, and unhealthy fats that can weaken your gut lining and cause inflammation. This would directly affect your acne and skin issues.

    4. Alcohol:
    Drinking too much alcohol can dehydrate the skin, making it look dull, dry, and irritated. Additionally, alcohol dilates blood vessels, making conditions like redness and rosacea worse.

    5. High-Glycemic Index Foods:
    Foods with a high glycemic index, like potatoes, white rice, and sugary drinks, can cause blood sugar levels to rise quickly, which can increase insulin secretion and exacerbate acne and other skin conditions.

    6. Excessive Coffee:
    Overconsumption of caffeine, from energy drinks, coffee, and caffeinated sodas, can exacerbate pre-existing skin conditions and cause the skin to become dry.

