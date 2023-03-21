Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ugadi Pachadi: A look at 6 different tastes and its significance to human emotions

    Ugadi 2023: Ugadi is a festival that is incomplete without the traditional Ugadi Pachadi, a chutney that is a big part of Ugadi celebrations. Explore the meaning of each ingredient in this delicious recipe.

    Ugadi Pachadi: A look at 6 different tastes and its significance to human emotions vma
    First Published Mar 21, 2023, 5:08 PM IST

    Ugadi is a festival celebrated in many Indian states, especially in the south. It is the start of a new year, according to the Hindu calendar, a time for a new beginning. Food is a big part of Indian festivals, and Ugadi Pachadi is associated with this celebration. Here's how to make Ugadi Pachadi.

    The six tastes of this pachadi are sweet, sour, salty, bitter, pungent, and spicy. These ingredients reflect the six aspects or emotions of life. Here is the significance of six tastes in Ugadi Pachadi.

    1. Neem:

    Neem is bitter in taste and this ingredient symbolizes bitterness or difficult situations in life.

    Ugadi Pachadi: A look at 6 different tastes and its significance to human emotions vma

    2. Jaggery:

    Jaggery (gur) imparts a sweet taste to the dish and symbolizes happiness in life.

    Ugadi Pachadi: A look at 6 different tastes and its significance to human emotions vma

    3. Tamarind:

    Tamarind (imli) has a sour taste and reflects the sour phase of life.

    Ugadi Pachadi: A look at 6 different tastes and its significance to human emotions vma

    4. Raw mango:

    The tangy taste of the raw mango symbolizes the unexpected and tangy surprises in life.

    Ugadi Pachadi: A look at 6 different tastes and its significance to human emotions vma

    5. Salt:

    The salty taste signifies the fear, the unknown.

    Ugadi Pachadi: A look at 6 different tastes and its significance to human emotions vma

    6. Green chilies:

    The green, hot chilies signify the anger and outbursts in life.

    Ugadi Pachadi: A look at 6 different tastes and its significance to human emotions vma

    In Ugadi Pachadi main ingredients are tamarind, jaggery, neem flowers, raw mango, green chilies, and salt. Each of these ingredients has a special meaning. In this chutney, tamarind symbolizes sourness, jaggery - sweetness, neem flowers - bitterness, raw mango - tanginess, green chilies - spice, and salt - saltiness.

    The Ugadi Pachadi recipe is easy to make. To soften the tamarind and jaggery, you can soak them in water for a few minutes. Then, chop the neem flowers, raw mango, and green chilies and add them to the mixture. Last but not least, salt to taste. Usually served cold, Ugadi Pachadi can easily get stored in the refrigerator for a few days.

