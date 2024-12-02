Spy Tiger: The 05 File – An Unforgettable Journey into Espionage and Survival

Kagusthan Ariaratnam’s memoir, Spy Tiger: The 05 File, recounts his compelling journey from child soldier in the LTTE to an informant for multiple intelligence agencies. The book explores the moral complexities of espionage, the psychological toll of a double life, and Ariaratnam's path towards healing and reconciliation.

Kagusthan Ariaratnam’s Spy Tiger: The 05 File, co-authored with Michael Bramadat-Willcock, presents an enthralling and deeply personal narrative of survival, loyalty, and the moral dilemmas faced in the clandestine world of espionage. Set against the backdrop of Sri Lanka’s civil war, the memoir is a rare window into the sacrifices and risks borne by those who live in the shadows.

From the Battlefield to the Shadows

Ariaratnam’s journey begins amidst the turmoil of his forced conscription into the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). He vividly recounts the brutal realities of life as a child soldier—moments that shaped his early years with trauma and resilience.

The harsh conditioning, relentless fear, and loss of agency experienced by young recruits under the LTTE’s regime come alive through his raw and honest storytelling.

This dark introduction sets the stage for the moral complexities that would define his later years as an informant for multiple intelligence agencies, including RAW (India), CSIS (Canada), and Sri Lanka’s military intelligence.

The Life of a Spy: Beyond the Heroism

The memoir delves into Ariaratnam’s clandestine operations, codenamed under the "05 File," where he navigates the perilous world of espionage. Through precise and thrilling accounts of covert missions, betrayals, and near-death escapes, the book showcases his skill in surviving high-stakes scenarios. Yet, what makes Spy Tiger remarkable is its focus on the emotional and ethical weight of espionage.

Ariaratnam candidly explores the psychological toll of living a double life, reflecting on the alienation, guilt, and constant state of alertness that defined his existence. The book does not romanticise his role; instead, it offers a grounded portrayal of what it means to serve one’s country from the shadows, often at the expense of personal peace.

A Broader Perspective on War and Humanity

While Ariaratnam’s personal story forms the memoir’s core, Spy Tiger also situates his journey within the larger narrative of the Sri Lankan civil war. It critiques the policies of all parties involved—highlighting the LTTE’s violent methods, the political agendas of international intelligence agencies, and the inadequate global response to the humanitarian crisis that unfolded.

Through episodes like the plight of Tamil refugees aboard ships such as the MV Ocean Lady and MV Sun Sea, Ariaratnam broadens the memoir’s scope, connecting his personal experiences to the larger struggles faced by his community.

His role in challenging controversial narratives, such as those propagated by counterterrorism experts, reflects his commitment to justice and truth.

Writing That Resonates

The prose is both evocative and gripping, balancing cinematic depictions of espionage with moments of quiet introspection. Michael Bramadat-Willcock’s contributions enrich the narrative by providing historical and geopolitical context without overshadowing Ariaratnam’s voice. The result is a seamless blend of action and reflection, making the book accessible to both casual readers and those with a deeper interest in Sri Lankan history or intelligence work.

Themes of Healing and Reconciliation

One of the most poignant aspects of the memoir is its exploration of healing. Ariaratnam’s candid discussions of PTSD, trauma, and his eventual journey toward self-reconciliation are deeply moving. His story highlights the gaps in global systems for reintegrating former child soldiers and intelligence operatives, advocating for better support structures that prioritise mental health and education.

