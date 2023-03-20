Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Namrata Malla HOT Photos: Bhojpuri actress raises temperature with her smooth dance moves in BOLD black bra

    First Published Mar 20, 2023, 5:11 PM IST

    Namrata Malla, a Bhojpuri actress, flaunts her toned body in a bold black bra and fans love her well-toned physique. This dance video has gone viral on Instagram and shaken the internet.

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    As soon as this dance video of Namrata Malla was released today, it went popular on social media in just three hours. Namrata Malla has dropped a new dance video on her Instagram handle (WATCH VIDEO)

    ALSO READ: Namrata Malla SEXY Pictures: Bhojpuri actress flaunts her dance moves in BOLD black bikini

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla looks sideways as she flaunts her well-toned legs and hands in this picture. She looks stunning as always.

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Her followers are widely sharing Namrata Malla's photos and videos. Namrata is flaunting her sexy and desirable looks. She is wearing a BOLD black bra. She flaunts her toned abs and body in the dance video. She wore transparent ray ban glasses on her eyes.

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Meanwhile, a new video of Namrata Malla has surfaced on social media. In this video, Namrata Malla is wearing a BOLD black bra. She raises heat on social media in this dance video which went viral. She flaunts her cleavage and hands in this picture.

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    As soon as this video of Namrata Malla was released, it went popular on social media. She amplifies hotness with her flawless dance moves and displays her toned hands, abs, and legs in the picture. She is upping the glam factor on 'gram with her bold BLACK bra.

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Her followers are widely sharing Namrata Malla's photos and videos. Namrata grooves to the viral Bhojpuri song Tabla starring Khesari Lal Yadav and Shilpi Raj. She is flaunting her cleavage and toned legs here.

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    In the video, Namrata Malla is wearing a bold Black bra. The actress looks stunning in the Black bra with grey capri bottoms. Namrata Malla displays her toned abs, booty, body, and legs in the picture.

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla is flaunting her toned body in this picture as she gyrates and grooves to the foot-tapping beats of the Tabla song in her BOLD black bra.

    ALSO READ: Namrata Malla SEXY Photos: Bhojpuri actress stuns fans with her dance moves in blue floral printed bikini

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kareena Kapoor Kenya Vacation: Actress shares pictures from her jungle safari; poses with Masai members RBA

    Kareena Kapoor Kenya Vacation: Actress shares pictures from her jungle safari; poses with Masai members

    football Kim Kardashian curse is real! Twitter explodes after first Arsenal, then PSG lose games socialite attended snt

    Kim Kardashian curse is real! Jokes galore after first Arsenal, then PSG lose games socialite attended

    World Storytelling day: 'This day is a celebration of geniuses', says filmmaker Kahanikar Sudhanshu Rai RBA

    World Storytelling day: 'This day is a celebration of geniuses', says filmmaker Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai

    People misunderstand honesty'-Mukesh Chhabra reveals Salman Khan's simple life in 1 BHK flat RBA

    'People misunderstand honesty'-Mukesh Chhabra reveals Salman Khan's simple life in 1 BHK flat

    Crash Landing On You' stars Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin are getting divorced? Read the TRUTH RBA

    'Crash Landing On You' stars Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin getting divorced? Read the TRUTH

    Recent Stories

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal's BOLD romantic song goes viral-WATCH RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal's BOLD romantic song goes viral-WATCH

    Twitter stops SMS 2FA for free users from today Know alternative way to secure your account gcw

    Twitter stops SMS 2FA for free users from today; Know alternative way to secure your account

    football VIRAL PHOTO: Chelsea's Aubameyang in Barcelona dressing room after El Clasico win sends fans into a tizzy snt

    VIRAL PHOTO: Chelsea's Aubameyang in Barcelona dressing room after El Clasico win sends fans into a tizzy

    Amritpal Singh manhunt: Punjab Police invokes stringent NSA against 5 Waris Punjab De members AJR

    Amritpal Singh manhunt: Punjab Police invokes stringent NSA against 5 Waris Punjab De members

    ICAI CA May June Exam 2023 mock test series 2 to begin from April 5; check details - adt

    ICAI CA May June Exam 2023 mock test series 2 to begin from April 5; check details

    Recent Videos

    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon