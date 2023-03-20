Namrata Malla HOT Photos: Bhojpuri actress raises temperature with her smooth dance moves in BOLD black bra

Namrata Malla, a Bhojpuri actress, flaunts her toned body in a bold black bra and fans love her well-toned physique. This dance video has gone viral on Instagram and shaken the internet.

Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

As soon as this dance video of Namrata Malla was released today, it went popular on social media in just three hours. Namrata Malla has dropped a new dance video on her Instagram handle (WATCH VIDEO) ALSO READ: Namrata Malla SEXY Pictures: Bhojpuri actress flaunts her dance moves in BOLD black bikini

Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

Namrata Malla looks sideways as she flaunts her well-toned legs and hands in this picture. She looks stunning as always.

Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

Her followers are widely sharing Namrata Malla's photos and videos. Namrata is flaunting her sexy and desirable looks. She is wearing a BOLD black bra. She flaunts her toned abs and body in the dance video. She wore transparent ray ban glasses on her eyes.

Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

Meanwhile, a new video of Namrata Malla has surfaced on social media. In this video, Namrata Malla is wearing a BOLD black bra. She raises heat on social media in this dance video which went viral. She flaunts her cleavage and hands in this picture.

Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

As soon as this video of Namrata Malla was released, it went popular on social media. She amplifies hotness with her flawless dance moves and displays her toned hands, abs, and legs in the picture. She is upping the glam factor on 'gram with her bold BLACK bra.

Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

Her followers are widely sharing Namrata Malla's photos and videos. Namrata grooves to the viral Bhojpuri song Tabla starring Khesari Lal Yadav and Shilpi Raj. She is flaunting her cleavage and toned legs here.

Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

In the video, Namrata Malla is wearing a bold Black bra. The actress looks stunning in the Black bra with grey capri bottoms. Namrata Malla displays her toned abs, booty, body, and legs in the picture.

Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram