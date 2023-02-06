The Future of Therapeutic Salon Services: Mrs. Shama Vig and Mrs. Sneha Charan

With an experience of 25 years in the beauty and wellness industry, Mrs. Shama Vig and her daughter, Mrs. Sneha Charan, who has been in the industry for 10 years now a well-known makeup artist in Lucknow, have touched new heights of success.

The Top Knot is a grooming paradise founded by the mother-daughter duo, Mrs. Shama Vig and Mrs. Sneha Charan, offering new paradigms of beauty with every setting! The glam haven came into existence in 2020 with a promise to deliver the best holistic rejuvenation to its clientele, and the salon has only exceeded its expectations under the guidance of the founders.

With an experience of 25 years in the beauty and wellness industry, Mrs. Shama Vig and her daughter, Mrs. Sneha Charan, who has been in the industry for 10 years now a well-known makeup artist in Lucknow, have touched new heights of success. With an aim to give one-of-a-kind lavish salon services, The Top Knot has established its presence at all prime locations in Kanpur and Lucknow by opening six branches across the two lovely cities.

From making the weddings delible and the brides gorgeous to taking care of the after-wedding festivities, The Top Knot is the one-stop-shop for all the glam needs.

As renowned artists and successful entrepreneurs, the founders have been leading Lucknow’s personal care service industry with a passion to revolutionize the overall salon experience. The Top Knot as such stands for blending adroitness with a plethora of premium-quality services, all under one roof.

The Top Knot’s natural yet glamorous makeup looks were the inspiration for a slew of new fashion and beauty entrepreneurs, and their commitment to experimentation won them widespread praise.

Under the leadership of the founders, hard work is being put into redefining the rules of beauty and building on the principles of holistic care. What started as a passion project in 2020, aiming to offer their clientele the best salon services, has now become synonymous with bespoke salon services under the flair of Mrs. Shama Vig and her daughter, Mrs. Sneha Charan. With the launch of its newest sister branch, Ashiyana, the salon found a new fusion of skill and luxury in December.

With the goal of giving supreme outcomes, The founder's foremost priority is to comprehend the needs of their clientele. The Top Knot strives to create a fastidious beauty retreat, providing deep rejuvenation for all sorts of personal care services for both men and women. The posh salon is known for its latest haircuts, skin treatments, body polishing, de-tanning, and exfoliating services, all of which are in line with the founder's therapeutic philosophy.

The Top Knot has been soaring to success in terms of skin aesthetic treatments. The vibrancy in terms of the services offered include PRP Treatments, the exalting Meso Botox execution, Collagen Boosters, and Thread Lifting. The Top Knot is committed to offering a research-backed niche in a field that is only now picking up momentum in the country.

Along with a team of highly skilled professionals and experts, The Top Knot's overarching goal is to change the concept of beauty by including a holistic approach.

The Top Knot deluxe salon not only fulfills grooming needs but also delivers a soothing atmosphere that promotes relaxation. To cater to the needs of both men and women, The Top Knot provides numerous exquisite services. To match the needs of a diversified clientele, The Top Knot ensures 100% satisfaction through its comprehensive hair services, including relaxing hair spas and hair treatments.

The Top Knot unisex salon provides an array of exotic massages and soothing services, such as deep tissue massage to relax tired muscles or aroma calming therapy to de-stress the body.

The founders of The Top Knot firmly believe in exclusivity; hence, all the products used at the salon are rich in ingredients, innovative, and formulated with the best technology. With a research-focused ethos, The Top Knot aspires to take its concept to more areas and familiarize more people with the coming-of-age salon experience.

The Top Knot has raised the bar by stocking its retail section with all-natural and organic products from top brands like Thalgo, Kanpeki, Nashi Argan, and Olaplex. This is in addition to its already impressive skin aesthetic services.

To motivate the aspiring makeup artists and to transform the era of the beauty industry, The Top Knot also runs a make-up and beauty academy for all the beginners as well as professionals under the guidance of the founders.

