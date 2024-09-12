Suicide in India: Understanding the importance of mental health in light of recent tragedy

The tragic death of Malaika Arora's father, Anil Mehta, emphasizes the necessity for society to unite and value mental health. Despite growing awareness, there is still a stigma surrounding mental health. Too many people suffer in silence, bound by social norms, shame, or judgment.

In the wake of a recent tragedy involving a well-known public figure who lost his life to suicide, the importance of mental health has never felt more urgent. This devastating event reminds us that mental health struggles can affect anyone, regardless of fame, success, or outward appearance. Many face battles hidden from the world behind the façade of achievement and recognition.

This tragedy underscores the critical need for society to come together and truly acknowledge the importance of mental well-being. Despite increasing awareness, the silence around mental health often remains deafening. Too many people struggle quietly, feeling trapped by societal norms, shame, or the fear of being judged.

Breaking the Silence: A Collective Responsibility

"Breaking the silence" isn’t just about encouraging those who are struggling to speak up; it’s about creating a culture where people feel safe to do so. It's about understanding that mental health is not an individual battle but a collective responsibility. We need to normalise conversations around mental health the way we do with physical health. When someone falls physically ill, we don’t hesitate to offer support—why should it be any different when someone is mentally unwell?

The silence often surrounds mental health issues because of a lack of understanding. Many people still view mental health problems as personal failings, which only adds to the stigma and discourages open discussions. As a society, we must actively work to change this mindset by educating ourselves and others and fostering environments where emotions are not seen as signs of weakness but as natural aspects of being human.

Creating a Safe Space: The First Step

Breaking the silence starts with small, conscious efforts. It begins with us checking in on loved ones—not with surface-level questions, but with genuine care. It involves listening without the urge to “fix” things and being present without offering judgments. Sometimes, all someone needs are to be heard and understood.

This cultural shift also requires structural support. Schools, workplaces, and communities must proactively prioritise mental health, not just something to be addressed after a crisis. Policies that promote mental well-being, offer resources, and reduce stress can help create an environment where silence is replaced by honest conversation.

Empathy Over Stigma

The key to breaking the silence is empathy. When we approach mental health from a place of understanding rather than stigma, we dismantle the fear that holds people back. We must advocate for a world where seeking therapy, talking about struggles, or even admitting to feeling overwhelmed is seen as courageous, not shameful.

One conversation can change a life. If we all commit to being more open, supportive, and empathetic, we can build a community where no one feels alone in their mental health journey.

(This article is authored by Ms. Nitu Tiwary, Consultant - Clinical Psychology, Manipal Hospital Whitefield.)

