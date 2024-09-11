Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    This one mobile security setting can protect your personal data from hackers

    Did you know a simple setting on your mobile can protect your personal data, account details, usernames, and passwords from falling into the wrong hands? Learn how to enable this crucial setting and safeguard your privacy.

    article_image1
    Author
    Asianetnews English Stories
    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 9:35 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 11, 2024, 9:35 PM IST

    We all use mobile phones. It is now an essential commodity for everyone. All our information is stored in it. We also store personal photos, videos, addresses, and some confidential information on mobile. But is all our personal information safe and secure? 
     

    article_image2

    When you install any app on your phone, it asks for some permissions. It asks for permission to access contacts, messages. It asks for permission to view photos, videos. The app will not be installed if you do not click allow for all of them. So we knowingly or unknowingly click the allow option for everything. This is where all our personal data goes into the hands of others. 

    Some settings are turned on by default when you buy a mobile. The mobile company you bought will set some defaults like this. While many such options do us good, some options are turned on in such a way that our entire data can be accessed. 
     

    article_image3

    What should you do to keep your accounts, passwords, personal data safe
    Open settings on your phone.
    Click on google
    Click on the autofill option
    Then press autofill with google
    Click on preferences in the options that appear
    Then the first two buttons that appear should be turned on

    article_image4

    What are the two buttons
    In preferences ‘authenticate with screen lock or biometrics before filling in payment methods’ 
    There are two options namely ‘authenticate with biometrics before filling in passwords’.  The buttons in front of both of them should be turned on. What this means is that whenever you want to open a lock related to any payment on your mobile, you must use your biometrics to unlock the screen. After turning on these two buttons, even if you give your username and password on your mobile without your biometrics, it will not open. 

    article_image5

    What is the use of this
    If you have authenticated in this way, if someone you know tries to access your mobile, it will definitely ask for biometrics. Even if someone tries to cheat you, it will not work. Another thing is that in this day and age, data on mobile is easily accessed. Even if they get your usernames and passwords, they can't do anything without your biometrics. All your personal information will be safe. There is less chance of cyber crimes happening. 
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sony PS5 Pro officially announced! Check out what's new, features, price and availability gcw

    Sony PS5 Pro officially announced! Check out what's new, features, price and availability

    First triple-fold smartphone! Huawei unveils Mate XT just few hours after iPhone 16 launch (WATCH) gcw

    First triple-fold smartphone! Huawei unveils Mate XT just few hours after iPhone 16 launch (WATCH)

    iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 series, older models get MASSIVE price cut; How much will you pay for them now? gcw

    iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 series, older models get MASSIVE price cut; How much will you pay for them now?

    Yogi govt to host Electronica India 2024: 872 exhibitors from 24 countries; UP to showcase its capabilities dmn

    Yogi govt to host Electronica India 2024: 872 exhibitors from 24 countries; UP to showcase its capabilities

    Apple unveils new luxurious and stylish bands along with Watch Series 10; Check price, new colour options gcw

    Apple unveils new luxurious and stylish bands along with Watch Series 10; Check price, new colour options

    Recent Stories

    Ayushman Bharat to now cover those above 70 years: Here's how you can avail Govt's free health insurance snt

    Ayushman Bharat to now cover those above 70 years: Here's how you can avail Govt's free health insurance

    Health benefits of drinking coriander water daily RTM

    Health benefits of drinking coriander water daily

    Forget suits and sarees: Avika Gor's style tips for short and curvy women RTM

    Forget suits and sarees: Avika Gor’s style tips for short and curvy women

    Rohit Sharma tops IPL salary chart: Rs 178.6 crore in 17 years; Know Dhoni's, Kohli's salary RTM

    Rohit Sharma tops IPL salary chart: Rs 178.6 crore in 17 years; Know Dhoni's, Kohli's salary

    Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta: From childhood crush to lifelong love RTM

    Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta: From childhood crush to lifelong love

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon