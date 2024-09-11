This one mobile security setting can protect your personal data from hackers

Did you know a simple setting on your mobile can protect your personal data, account details, usernames, and passwords from falling into the wrong hands? Learn how to enable this crucial setting and safeguard your privacy.

We all use mobile phones. It is now an essential commodity for everyone. All our information is stored in it. We also store personal photos, videos, addresses, and some confidential information on mobile. But is all our personal information safe and secure?



When you install any app on your phone, it asks for some permissions. It asks for permission to access contacts, messages. It asks for permission to view photos, videos. The app will not be installed if you do not click allow for all of them. So we knowingly or unknowingly click the allow option for everything. This is where all our personal data goes into the hands of others. Some settings are turned on by default when you buy a mobile. The mobile company you bought will set some defaults like this. While many such options do us good, some options are turned on in such a way that our entire data can be accessed.



What should you do to keep your accounts, passwords, personal data safe

Open settings on your phone.

Click on google

Click on the autofill option

Then press autofill with google

Click on preferences in the options that appear

Then the first two buttons that appear should be turned on

What are the two buttons

In preferences ‘authenticate with screen lock or biometrics before filling in payment methods’

There are two options namely ‘authenticate with biometrics before filling in passwords’. The buttons in front of both of them should be turned on. What this means is that whenever you want to open a lock related to any payment on your mobile, you must use your biometrics to unlock the screen. After turning on these two buttons, even if you give your username and password on your mobile without your biometrics, it will not open.

What is the use of this

If you have authenticated in this way, if someone you know tries to access your mobile, it will definitely ask for biometrics. Even if someone tries to cheat you, it will not work. Another thing is that in this day and age, data on mobile is easily accessed. Even if they get your usernames and passwords, they can't do anything without your biometrics. All your personal information will be safe. There is less chance of cyber crimes happening.



