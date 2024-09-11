Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why intense exercise and lifestyle choices increase heart attack risks for youth

    Increasing heart attack risks in youth are linked to intense exercise and poor lifestyle choices. Understanding these factors helps prevent serious cardiovascular issues.

    Why intense exercise and lifestyle choices increase heart attack risks for youth NTI
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 2:40 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 11, 2024, 2:40 PM IST

    In recent years, heart attacks among young adults have become increasingly concerning, often attributed to a combination of intense workouts and lifestyle choices. Understanding how these factors interact can help prevent heart-related issues in younger populations.

    Intense Workouts and Heart Health
    Exercise is essential for preserving cardiovascular health, but too much or the wrong kind of training can put stress on the heart. The heart is under a lot of strain during intense workouts, particularly those that involve high-intensity interval training (HIIT) or competitive sports. This strain can worsen preexisting medical issues or cause sudden cardiac arrests, especially in those who push themselves too hard without enough rest or preparation.

    In some cases, athletes and fitness enthusiasts may develop a condition known as exercise-induced cardiomyopathy, where prolonged overexertion weakens the heart muscle. Symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath, or palpitations should not be ignored, as they could indicate serious issues.

    Why intense exercise and lifestyle choices increase heart attack risks for youth NTI

    Lifestyle Choices and Cardiovascular Risk
    The choices we make in life are very important for heart health. An unhealthy diet, insufficient sleep, and high levels of stress all greatly increase the risk of cardiovascular disease. Young adults sometimes lead hectic lives that include irregular eating patterns, insufficient sleep, high levels of stress from job or school, and other factors. These conditions may result in obesity, high blood pressure, and raised cholesterol, all of which raise the risk of a heart attack.

    Cardiovascular problems are further aggravated by substance addiction, which includes smoking and binge drinking. These behaviors can raise blood pressure, speed up heartbeat, and damage blood vessels, all of which greatly increase the risk of a heart attack.

    Preventive Measures
    Maintaining a healthy lifestyle and approach to exercise is crucial to reducing these hazards. Instead of going overboard with their workouts, people should aim for moderate, consistent activity that includes enough downtime. To safeguard heart health, it's essential to keep a nutritious diet, use relaxation techniques to manage stress and stay away from dangerous substances.

    Therefore, while exercise is beneficial, balance and moderation are key. Coupled with healthy lifestyle choices, they help prevent heart attacks and promote overall well-being in young adults.

    ALSO READ: Child struggling with persistent loose motions? It could indicate liver issues

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Child struggling with persistent loose motions? It could indicate liver issues NTI

    Child struggling with persistent loose motions? It could indicate liver issues

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Alternative day to immerse Bappa idol besides Anant Chaturdashi NTI

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Alternative day to immerse Bappa idol besides Anant Chaturdashi

    Check your daily horoscope: September 11, 2024 Favourable day for Sagittarius, Leo; be careful Pisces and more gcw

    Check your daily horoscope: September 11, 2024 - Favourable day for Sagittarius, Leo; be careful Pisces

    Numerology Prediction for September 11, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 11, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Struggling with frequent Headaches? Try these natural remedies for relief NTI EAI

    Struggling with frequent Headaches? Try these natural remedies for relief

    Recent Stories

    Malaika Arora on her 'tumultuous' childhood and parents' separation: 'Tough times teach valuable lessons' RTM

    Malaika Arora on her 'tumultuous' childhood and parents' separation: 'Tough times teach valuable lessons'

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-110 September 11 2024: Check 1st prize winner worth Rs 1 crore dmn

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-110 September 11 2024: Who will win first prize of Rs 1 crore?

    IISc-backed SpaceFields successfully tests India's first AeroSpike rocket engine; know features (WATCH) shk

    IISc-backed SpaceFields successfully tests India's first AeroSpike rocket engine; know features (WATCH)

    Apple iPhone 15 to iPhone 16: Is it a worthy upgrade? Which one should you buy? gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 to iPhone 16: Is it a worthy upgrade?

    Shimla mosque dispute: Protesters break barricades; police resort to lathi-charge, water cannons (WATCH) vkp

    Shimla mosque dispute: Protesters break barricades; police resort to lathi-charge, water cannons (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon