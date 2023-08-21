Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Stress relief to better mood: Practice hatha yoga in the morning for these 6 benefits

    Discover 6 impactful reasons why starting your day with Hatha Yoga can lead to enhanced physical, mental, and emotional well-being. From increased energy to improved focus, explore the advantages of morning Hatha Yoga practice.

    Stress relief to better mood: Practice hatha yoga in the morning for these 6 benefits
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 21, 2023, 8:00 PM IST

    Hatha Yoga, an ancient practice rooted in India, combines physical postures (asanas) with mindful breathing techniques (pranayama) to cultivate harmony between mind, body, and spirit. Its purpose extends beyond physical fitness, encompassing holistic well-being. When practised in the morning, Hatha Yoga becomes a powerful ritual that can positively influence your entire day. Here's a deeper look at what Hatha Yoga is and why morning practice is especially effective:

    1. Holistic Balance

    Hatha Yoga is a comprehensive approach that integrates physical postures, breathing exercises, and meditation. This harmonious blend nurtures both physical and mental wellness.

    2. Mind-Body Connection

    Morning Hatha Yoga enhances the mind-body connection by synchronizing movement with breath. This cultivates mindfulness, allowing you to stay present and focused throughout the day.

    3. Physical Vitality

    Engaging in Hatha Yoga postures in the morning stretches and strengthens muscles, increases flexibility, and enhances circulation, providing an invigorating start to your day.

    4. Mental Clarity

    The morning is an optimal time to clear mental clutter. Hatha Yoga encourages mindfulness, reducing stress and anxiety, while improving cognitive function and mental clarity.

    ALSO READ: Yoga mat to journals: 6 must-have essentials for every yoga enthusiast

    5. Energizing Effect

    The practice of Hatha Yoga stimulates the body's energy centres, fostering a natural surge of vitality. This energy boost can replace the need for stimulants and enhance overall alertness.

    6. Daylong Resilience

    A morning Hatha Yoga practice sets a positive tone for the day, cultivating emotional resilience. It helps you navigate challenges with a calm and collected mindset.

    ALSO READ:  Here are 7 yoga poses for diabetic patients

    7. Reward for dedication

    Practising Hatha Yoga in the morning involves dedication, but the rewards are significant. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced practitioner, this practice accommodates all levels of fitness and flexibility. The key is to find a routine that suits your needs and lifestyle.

     

     

    Last Updated Aug 21, 2023, 8:00 PM IST
