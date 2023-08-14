Lifestyle

Here are 7 yoga poses for diabetic patients

Yoga offers a holistic approach to managing diabetes, aiding in stress reduction and blood sugar control. Here are six yoga poses that you can benefit from.

Child's Pose

This gentle pose promotes relaxation and stretches the lower back, hips, and thighs, helping to relieve stress and tension that can affect blood sugar levels.

Downward-Facing Dog

This pose helps improve circulation, which can be beneficial for diabetes management. It also engages various muscle groups, promoting overall body strength.

Bridge Pose

By stimulating the thyroid gland, Bridge Pose can help regulate metabolism and enhance energy levels. It also stretches the spine and chest, promoting flexibility.

Seated Forward Bend

 This pose can aid in reducing belly fat and improving digestion. It stretches the hamstrings and lower back, promoting relaxation and better blood flow.

Sphinx Pose

This gentle backbend can stimulate the abdominal organs, potentially helping to improve digestion and insulin sensitivity. 

Corpse Pose

Savasana is a relaxation pose that helps reduce stress and promote a sense of calm. Stress management is crucial for diabetics, as stress can impact blood sugar levels.

Surya Namaskar

It is a sequence of yoga postures, offers potential benefits for diabetes control through improved metabolism and enhanced insulin sensitivity.

