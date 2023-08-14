Here are 7 yoga poses for diabetic patients

Lifestyle
Yoga offers a holistic approach to managing diabetes, aiding in stress reduction and blood sugar control. Here are six yoga poses that you can benefit from.
This gentle pose promotes relaxation and stretches the lower back, hips, and thighs, helping to relieve stress and tension that can affect blood sugar levels.
This pose helps improve circulation, which can be beneficial for diabetes management. It also engages various muscle groups, promoting overall body strength.
By stimulating the thyroid gland, Bridge Pose can help regulate metabolism and enhance energy levels. It also stretches the spine and chest, promoting flexibility.
This pose can aid in reducing belly fat and improving digestion. It stretches the hamstrings and lower back, promoting relaxation and better blood flow.
This gentle backbend can stimulate the abdominal organs, potentially helping to improve digestion and insulin sensitivity.
Savasana is a relaxation pose that helps reduce stress and promote a sense of calm. Stress management is crucial for diabetics, as stress can impact blood sugar levels.
It is a sequence of yoga postures, offers potential benefits for diabetes control through improved metabolism and enhanced insulin sensitivity.