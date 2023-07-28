Stimulating senses: Top 6 sensory activities for babies' development

Discover the top sensory activities for babies that engage their senses and hastens early development. It includes fun and educational ideas to stimulate your little one's growth. by Leona Merlin Antony

Babies eagerly soak up everything around them like little sponges. Engaging their senses through sensory exercises helps them develop their cognitive and motor skills while also making their early learning journey enjoyable and exciting. Discover the top six sensory activities for newborns to encourage your child's growth while having fun and being creative.

1. Baby Sensory Bins

Make attractive sensory bins for babies by filling them with a range of textures, hues, and shapes. Allowing your infant to handle the items will encourage tactile development and imaginative play. These containers provide a wealth of opportunities for sensory exploration, from plush materials to secure household goods.

2. Musical Playtime

Use interactive musical toys or instruments to introduce your infant to the world of music. Their auditory senses are stimulated, and the rhythms encourage their interest in music. Together, singing and dancing can also forge unique moments of intimacy.

3. Tummy Time Adventure

Turn lying on your stomach into a sensory journey! Toys that are vibrant and interesting will grab their attention and encourage them to reach out and explore. Tummy time helps build neck and upper body strength, and adding sensory components makes the experience more enjoyable.

4. Texture Exploration

Let your child use their hands and feet to explore various textures. Make use of items like crinkly paper, silky textiles, bubble wrap, and smooth wood. Their sense of touch develops and they are exposed to new sensations through this sensory play.

5. Visual Stimulation

Hang colourful images, pictures, or contrasting patterns within your baby's line of sight. Their capacity to focus and track objects increases due to visual stimulation, which also helps their visual development.

6. Water Play

For babies, playing in the water is a wonderful sensory activity. Allow them to make splashes with secure toys or cups in a shallow water bowl. This activity improves their tactile perception while also promoting hand-eye coordination.

